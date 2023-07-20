Abel Sharp as Curve Come from Behind to Beat Reading

(Altoona, PA) - Five-shutout innings from Phillies No. 2 Prospect Mick Abel was no enough as the Reading Fightin Phils (8-9, 36-49) fell to the Altoona Curve (7-8, 41-42) on Thursday night. The win gave the Curve the 2-1 advantage in this week's six-game series.

Abel was sharp, pitching five innings and allowing just two hits and no-earned runs. The righty issued three walks and picked up three punchouts. Aside from a 28-pitch first inning, Abel was efficient in the following four frames.

Beau Sulser got the start for Altoona and quickly was in trouble when Matthew Kroon led off the game with a double but advanced to third when the ball was bobbled by Curve right fielder Matt Frazier. With Kroon on third, Carlos De La Cruz hit an infield single, and a throwing error by Sulser allowed Kroon to score to put Reading up 1-0.

Abel got into trouble in the bottom of the inning, loading the bases thanks to two walks. But a pickoff of Abraham Gutierrez by Cody Roberts escaped the jam and kept Altoona off the board.

Reading's offense wasted no time adding to its lead in the second. After two quick outs from Sulser, Cody Roberts launched his fourth home run of the season to left field to grow the R-Phils lead to 2-0. But from there, Reading's offense was held in check.

Following Sulser, Nick Dombkowski (W; 3-2) entered for the Curve and went four-shutout innings to keep the Curve in it. He allowed just three hits and picked up the win for Altoona as well. Once Abel exited, Altoona got on the board. Carlos Francisco (L; 1-1) entered and allowed three runs on three hits in just two-thirds of an inning of work. He also issued two walks and suffered the loss.

In that sixth inning, Francisco issued a walk to Matt Frazier to start the inning, the Domingo Leyba doubled down the left-field line to score Frazier. Matt Gorski then bunted Leyba to third and he scored on a single from Gutierrez. A couple of batters later, Tsung-Che Cheng singled to score Mason Martin and make it 3-2 Altoona.

Altoona tacked on an insurance run in the eighth when Mason Martin lifted a solo home run to right field. The insurance run proved important as Reading scored a run in the top of the ninth. Roberts reached second on an error by Martin in left and scored on a De La Cruz single to make it 4-3 Altoona. But, Cameron Junker (SV; 1) left De La Cruz stranded for the save and finished off the win for the Curve.

