Kwiatkowski Tosses Three Scoreless Innings in 7-4 Loss

July 20, 2023







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (13-5, 53-34) fall 7-4 to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (5-11, 40-44) on Thursday afternoon.

Nathan Hickey recorded his second multi-hit game in as many days going two-for-four with a double and a single while Blaze Jordan and Matthew Lugo also had multi-hit days going two-for-four. John Schreiber pitched a perfect 1.0 inning in relief with two strikeouts in his second Major League rehab outing with the Sea Dogs.

New Hampshire got on the board in the top of the second after a two-RBI single from Riley Tirotta.

The scoring continued in the top of the third as Damiano Palmegiani hit an RBI single to extend the 3-0 New Hampshire lead.

Four runs scored for the Fisher Cats in the top of the fourth after an RBI double from Andres Sosa along with an RBI single for Leo Jimenez. An RBI groundout for Miguel Hiraldo scored another before a sacrifice fly from Palmegiani scored the final run of the inning to make it 7-0 New Hampshire.

Matthew Lugo put Portland on the board in the bottom of the eighth with his third homer of the season. The three-run blast over the Maine Monster put Portland within four.

Phillip Sikes scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the ninth but the Sea Dogs trailed 7-4.

New Hampshire starter RHP Sem Robberse (3-5, 3.87 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.2 scoreless innings allowing five hits while walking one and striking out five. Portland starter RHP Sterling Sharp (2-3, 5.74 ERA) was given the loss pitching 3.0 innings allowing seven earned runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, July 21th, 2023 for game four of a six-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. First pitch for game four is slated for 6:00pm. New Hampshire will send RHP Chad Dallas (3-1, 3.89 ERA) to the mound while the arm for Portland has yet to be announced.

