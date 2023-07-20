July 20, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SECOND STRAIGHT FOR THE SEA DOGS The Sea Dogs held on to a 4-0 win over the Fisher Cats last night. Hickey put Portland on the board in the bottom of the second with his tenth home run of the season. The solo leadoff shot put Portland on top 1-0. Three runs came across to score for the Sea Dogs in the bottom of the third to extend the 4-0 lead. Corey Rosier singled on a bunt to score Phillip Sikes before an RBI groundout from Chase Meidroth scored Rosier. An RBI double from Hickey (6) scored Marcelo Mayer to cap off the inning and the Sea Dogs led 4-0.

ANOTHER SHUTOUT VICTORY Last night's win was the fifth shutout victory by the Sea Dogs this season. They are 5-2 in shutout games. At Hadlock Field, they are 2-0 while on the road, their record is 3-2.

PRODUCTIVE AT BATS Corey Rosier, Marcelo Mayer, and Nathan Hickey all recorded multi-hit games, all going two-for-four at the plate last night. Mayer and Hickey both had doubles while Hickey also had a solo homer in the second inning to help Portland to an early 1-0 lead.

COFFEY STAYS STRONG Isaac Coffey fired 5.0 scoreless innings while striking out ten to set a Double-A career high last night. In his last five starts, he is 4-0 with a 3.09 ERA. In 23.1 innings, Coffey has recorded 33 strikeouts and allowed 21 hits while walking 10.

JOHN SCHREIBER JOINS THE SEA DOGS Also rehabbing in Portland is RHP John Schreiber. He has appeared in 18 games with Boston this year. He is 1-0 with a 2.12 ERA and has pitched 17.0 innings allowing five runs (four earned) on 14 hits while walking eight and striking out 21. Last night, Schreiber pitched a perfect inning in relief with one strikeout on a Major League rehab assignment. He tossed 10 pitches, eight for strikes.

AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS Nick Yorke is currently tied for the most triples in the Eastern League with five while Corey Rosier is second with four. Rosier is also ranked fourth in batting average (.310) and second with stolen bases (30). Speaking of stolen bases, Sikes (34) leads the league while Ceddanne Rafaela (30). On the mound, Luis Guerrero leads the league in saves with 14 while Brian Van Belle still owns the lowest ERA (3.00).

STILL ATOP THE STANDINGS The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 3.5 games ahead of the Hartford Yard Goats and 4.5 games ahead of the Reading Fightin Phils. Portland will face both teams once more this season in six-game series.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 20, 2009 - The Sea Dogs tied a franchise record by scoring 19 runs in their 19-1 win at New Britain. Jon Still became the 4th player in franchise history to drive in seven runs (2 HR and RBI single. The 18-run margin of victory was the largest in franchise history. Both of Portland's 19-run outputs have come against New Britain.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Sterling Sharp will take the mound for the Sea Dogs today. His last start was on July 14th at Reading. He tossed 6.0 innings allowing five earned runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out four. Sharp gave up a season-high three home runs and was given the losing decision. He has faced the Fisher Cats once. On April 12th, he pitched 6.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out four. The lone run came from a solo homer by Zach Britton.

