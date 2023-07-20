Erie Loses Early Lead in Second Straight Loss

The SeaWolves could not complete a late comeback bid in Binghamton and fell 8-6.

Erie scored three first-inning runs against Binghamton starter Dom Hamel. Justice Bigbie and Wenceel Perez each singled and Andrew Navigato walked. With Chris Meyers batting, Hamel threw a pair of run-scoring passed balls to plate Bigbie and Perez. Meyers then hit a ground ball to first baseman Warren Saunders. Navigato scored ahead of Saunders' throw home.

Wilmer Flores struck out the side in order in the first. In the second, he allowed a three-run home run by Agustin Ruiz to tie the game after back-to-back singles began the frame. Later in the inning, after Flores committed a throwing error on a pickoff throw placing a runner at second, Saunders plated the fourth run of the frame on a single to give Binghamton a 4-3 lead.

Binghamton plated another run in the third when Brandon McIlwain doubled and came across on a fielder's choice.

Erie came back to tie in the fifth. Julio Rodriguez led off with a walk and advanced to third on Trei Cruz's double. Bigbie hit a sacrifice fly and Perez lined a tying single with two outs.

Adam Wolf stranded the bases loaded in a scoreless sixth and ran into more trouble in the seventh. Daniel Cabrera dropped McIlwain's line drive for a leadoff, two-base error. Matt O'Neill singled him home, giving the Ponies a 6-5 lead. Jose Mena added an RBI single later in the frame to make it 7-5.

Blake Holub walked the leadoff batter in the eighth. Jose Peraza scored an insurance run on a sacrifice fly after a stolen base and wild pitch.

Erie made a bid in the ninth following Rodriguez's leadoff solo home run against William Woods. The SeaWolves loaded the bases with two out, but Meyers grounded out to end the game.

Wilkin Ramos (1-0) earned the win in his Double-A debut. Wolf (2-2) took the loss. Woods earned his third save.

Erie will try to break its two-game skid tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. Lael Lockhart opposes Tyler Stuart.

