Thomas' Go-Ahead Single Completes Comeback in Rain-Shortened Win

AKRON, Ohio - A timely two-run fifth inning with a clutch hit by Andy Thomas drove the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 3-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Thursday night in a game completed early due to rain.

The Flying Squirrels (44-43, 11-7) notched their 19th come-from-behind win of the season and their second win this week over the RubberDucks (44-43, 9-9).

After Akron reliever Matt Turner (Loss, 0-1) allowed two singles and a walk to load the bases in the top of the fifth inning, Brandon Martorano lifted a sacrifice fly and brought home Simon Whiteman to even the score, 2-2.

In the next at-bat, Thomas scorched a single up the middle and Wade Meckler sprinted home from second base to push Richmond in front, 3-2. Thomas collected two hits and two RBIs in the rain-shortened victory.

Richmond starter Carson Seymour struck out back-to-back batters to start the bottom of the fifth, notching a season-high seven strikeouts in his outing. After a two-out single to Jose Tena, Raymond Burgos (Win, 6-2) checked in and worked a groundout to hold Akron scoreless.

The game went into a rain delay after the bottom of the fifth inning and was called complete after a 37-minute delay.

The Flying Squirrels jumped ahead, 1-0, in the first when Thomas ripped an RBI single to left field to score Shane Matheny from second base.

Johnathan Rodriguez gave the RubberDucks a 2-1 advantage in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run homer to right-center.

The Flying Squirrels will face the Akron RubberDucks Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Canal Park. Left-hander Nick Zwack (5-5, 6.44) opposed by Akron left-hander Doug Nikhazy (2-5, 3.66).

