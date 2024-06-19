Y'alls Win Series in Windy City

June 19, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (13-20), presented by Towne Properties, defeated the Windy City ThunderBolts (15-21) in game two, by a final score of 4-2. The win marks the third series win over the ThunderBolts this season for Florence and the move to 6-2 against them in 2024.

After scoring 21 runs on 25 hits last night, the Y'alls were held in check tonight. Michael Barker made his third start against Florence this season but had his best game tonight firing six innings, only allowing one run in the sixth.

The Y'alls received another good start from Ross Thompson who scattered four hits through five innings of work allowing just one run in the fourth. Joe Kemlage got the win in relief tossing two innings of one-run baseball. Darien Williams and Ben Terwilliger closed the door each with a shutout inning and Terwilliger received the save to extend his team lead in the category to three on the season.

Florence tied the game at one in the sixth after a solo shot from Hank Zeisler, his fifth of the season. Down 2-1 in the 7th, Stephen Hrustich lead off the inning with a solo blast of his own, his third of the season and third consecutive in as many games. Alberti Chavez knocked the go-ahead single shortly after to plate Jeremiah Burks and take a 3-2 lead. The Y'alls received some insurance in the eighth after an error off the bat of Hrustich plated Zade Richardson to make it 4-2.

Florence returns for the series finale between the Y'alls and ThunderBolts, game three is set for another 6:35 p.m. CT first pitch. The Y'alls will look for their first sweep of the season and will send southpaw Jonaiker Villalobos to the mound to try and get it done. Windy City sendy Ruddy Gomez for his first start against Florence this season.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.