Wild Things Even Series Behind Hot Start, Forrest's Strong Debut

June 19, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things defeated the Gateway Grizzlies in a 5-3 decision on Wednesday night at Wild Things Park. A quick start fueled the Wild Things to victory in the middle game of the midweek series.

The only thing hotter than the temperature was the Wild Things offense to open the contest. Back-to-back walks from Evan Berkey and Alex Ovalles to lead off the first inning got the action started before Andrew Czech singled to center field to load bases for Washington. Tommy Caufield brought Berkey home with a sacrifice fly to left to put up the first run of the evening.

Aaron Forrest made his professional debut on the bump for the Wild Things, recording his first strikeout in the second inning against Jose Alvarez for the Grizzlies. The Washington offense picked up where they left off in the bottom of the frame. Robert Chayka swiped second after taking a pitch to the back to start the second. Derek Gellos singled to left field to bring Chayka to third. Ovalles walked to load the bases and another one to Czech scored Chayka. Wagner Lagrange hit a hard ball to center to score Gellos and Ovalles, knocking out Gateway starting pitcher Teague Conrad before the inning was over. At the end of two, Washington led 4-0.

Gateway responded with their first runs of the ballgame in the top of the third. Tate Wargo hit an RBI single to score Cole Brannen who walked and stole second to lead off the inning. Peter Zimmerman hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Kyle Gaedele to bring the Grizzlies within two.

Washington came back in the bottom of the inning with a very patient approach as Chayka would reach base via walk after a Wilder groundout. Two more Wild Things would draw walks in the frame as they knocked reliever Nathaniel Tate out of the game after a short outing. Chayka would come around to score on a passed ball later in the inning with the bases loaded to make it a 5-2 ballgame after three innings.

Gabe Holt tacked on another run for the Grizzlies in the top of the fifth. The second baseman drove in Abdiel Diaz from first, who walked earlier in the inning, with a double to center field.

Justin Goossen-Brown entered the game in relief for Washington in the sixth inning. Forrest finished his first professional start allowing three runs on four hits in five innings of work. He struck out three Gateway batters in a solid outing to begin his career. The Wild Things were unable to add any more runs, but strong pitching shut out the Grizzlies in the final four frames. Goossen-Brown tossed the sixth and seventh, fanning two batters along the way. Christian James took the mound in the eighth inning for Washington. James earned himself his first save of the season with two strikeouts to secure the win in two innings of work.

The Wild Things saw multiple milestones in the game. Forrest notched a win in his first professional outing. Ovalles tied a team-high on the season with three drawn walks. Washington set a new errorless streak for the season, going 57.1 consecutive innings and counting without an error. Czech posted his eighth multi-hit night with two singles.

The Wild Things and Grizzlies meet again tomorrow for the rubber match of the series. First pitch on Thirsty Thursday with the Coors Light Brew Crew presented by Molson Coors Beverage Company and Kickin' It Country Night presented by Twisted Tea at Wild Things Park is set for 7:05 p.m.

