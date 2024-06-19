'Cats Score Seven Runs But Drop Middle Game to Capitales

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (16-19) fell 14-7 to the Québec Capitales (22-13) on Wednesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Québec got on the board in the first for the second consecutive day. Alfredo Ruiz walked Marc-Antoine Lebreux. Jesmuel Valentin singled before Kyle Crowl had an RBI double. Tyler Osik then delivered an RBI single to put the Capitales on top, 2-0.

Tri-City responded in the bottom of the first. Javeyan Williams and Alec Olund singled against Harley Gollert. Demias Jimerson picked up an RBI double to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Crowl singled in the third, and swiped second base. Jake McKenzie reached on an error from Tyson Gingerich, and Crowl came around to pull Québec ahead, 3-1.

Olund singled, and Jimerson walked in the fourth. Ian Walters laid down a sac bunt to advance the runners ninety feet. Afterward, Chris Burgess walked to load the bases. Robbie Merced had an RBI single, and Gingerich grounded out, which brought in Jimerson to tie the game, 3-3.

Ruiz received a no-decision in his 'Cats debut. He pitched four frames, allowing three runs, two earned on four hits, walking two, and striking out one.

Lebreux lifted a solo homer off Rolando Heredia-Bustos in the fifth to give Québec a 4-3 lead.

Tri-City countered in the home half of the fifth. Jaxon Hallmark began the frame with a single, Williams walked, and Olund worked a nine-pitch battle to earn a free pass, which loaded the bases. Walters laced an RBI single to even the game. Two batters later, Merced reached on an error from Anthony Quirion, and two runs came in, which provided the ValleyCats with a 6-4 advantage.

MacKenzie walked in the sixth. Three batters later, Tommy Seidl went yard to make it a 6-6 affair.

Gollert was also handed a no-decision. He went 4.2 innings, yielding six runs, four earned on seven hits, walking five, and striking out five.

Tri-City took its second lead of the night in the bottom of the sixth. Jackson Sigman walked Williams, and Olund singled. Jimerson plated a run with a single to put the ValleyCats on top, 7-6.

Valentin walked in the seventh. Crowl and Osik singled to put a runner at every square base. Quirion lifted a sac fly off Tom Peltier. Crowl scored on a passed ball, and Osik crossed the plate on a wild pitch to make it a 9-7 contest.

Walters committed an error in the eighth, which allowed Tyler Blaum to reach first base. Lebreux had a sac bunt, and Blaum moved to second. Valentin and Osik each drove in a run with a double to provide the Capitales with an 11-7 advantage.

Quirion was issued a free pass in the ninth. Seidl hit a single back to Peltier. Blaum drilled a three-run jack to pull Québec on top, 14-7.

Franklin Parra and Frank Moscatiello combined for 3.1 scoreless innings to finish off the game. Parra (1-0) earned the win. He tossed 1.2 innings, giving up a hit, and struck out five.

Heredia-Bustos (1-2) received the loss. He threw 2.2 innings, yielding six runs on six hits, walking two, and striking out two.

The 'Cats finish the series against the Capitales on Thursday, June 20 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | QUÉBEC 14 | TRI-CITY 7

W: Franklin Parra (1-0)

L: Rolando Heredia-Bustos (1-2)

Time of Game: 3:10

Attendance: 1,373

