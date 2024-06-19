New England Allows Eight Runs in Seventh; Drop Fifth Straight Game

June 19, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New England Knockouts News Release







BROCKTON, MA.- Ottawa scored eight runs in the seventh to secure a 12-7 victory over New England on Wednesday night at Campanelli Stadium. The Titans now stand at 19-15, while the Knockouts dropped to 11-23.

Prior to the game New England Knockouts skipper Jared Edmondson reflected on the passing of San Francisco Giants Willie Mays who passed away yesterday at the age of 93. "Borderline line one of the greatest, if not, the greatest players of all time. I mean I don't think that's even in question, so yeah if you are a baseball lifer like me and you really care about the game and pay attention to some of those old timers. I mean to me those guys paved the way baseball is for us, to be able to do this and to make the game popular. So yeah, anytime you lose a legend like that it's tough. I know a lot of guys were talking about it in the clubhouse. For a guy like us, this is our life, it's like losing a piece of us..."

Utility player Tommy Kretzler added what kind of memories he had playing for the Brockton Rox five years ago in 2019 at Campanelli Stadium. "It's great to be able to be back, kind of funny how life works that way. We are staying in the same spot that I stayed in 2019 and it's great to come back. I have nothing but great memories from that summer so it's good to be back."

Ottawa starting pitcher Kyle White had a no decision after pitching three innings. During his time on the mound, he allowed five hits and three earned runs, and he also managed to strike out a batter. Following him, Matt Voelker stepped in and secured the win by pitching three scoreless innings in relief. He only gave up three hits, but did walk a batter and strike out three. On the New England side, starter Liam O'Sullivan suffered the loss after pitching 6.1 innings. During his time on the mound, he allowed 10 hits, eight runs, seven of which were earned, while walking two batters and striking out five.

In the game's opening moments, Jackie Urbaez led off the game by hitting a double to center field. A few batters later, AJ Wright drew a walk, putting Ottawa in a promising position with two runners on base and only one out. O'Sullivan refocused and successfully dealt with the next two batters, preventing any further scoring opportunities for the Titans.

The Ottawa Titans had two runners on base with just one out in the second. This was when Aaron Casillas stepped up to the plate and came through with an RBI single to left field, securing his first professional hit and driving in his first RBI. This gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead in the second inning. The Titans then capitalized on the opportunity, adding two more runs in the same inning. Jake Guenther scored on a passed ball, while Casillas made the most of an error by John Cristino, advancing to third and crossing home plate.

Ramon Jimenez hit an impressive drive that looked like it would be a 326 foot home run, but it was stolen by the left fielder Guenther, abruptly ending the bottom of the second inning. Moving on to the top of the third, Ottawa's first two runners managed to get on base with solid hits. However, with one out in the inning, Fuhrman hit a fly ball to Kretzler in right field, resulting in a sacrifice fly that allowed Wright to score from third base, further extending their lead to 4-0.

In the bottom of the third inning, Kretzler and Luis Atiles both plopped a base hit. A few batters later, with two runners on base, Austin White hustled down the line and reached on a fielder's choice, putting New England on the scoreboard, making the score 4-1. The Knockouts then had three consecutive singles, with Cristino and Jalen Garcia's hits resulting in RBIs, allowing the Knockouts to score three runs in the third inning.

The Knockouts missed an opportunity in the later inning in the fifth when Jake Boone singled to center field. As Boone was heading to second on Cristino's base hit, he lost the ball in the outfield, becoming confused on the hit-and-run scenario. Initially, he started to go back to first, but then changed direction and headed to third without touching second base. The Titans made an appeal and Boone was called out at second base.

Ottawa had an explosive offensive display, scoring eight runs on eight hits with only one out in the top of the seventh. The highlight of this offensive outburst was AJ Wright's impressive 383-foot home run to left field, marking his seventh home run of the season. Additionally, Fuhrman's two-run single to right field and Jake Guenther's double to right field, which brought in the ninth run of the game, contributed to this remarkable inning. Guenther then advanced to third on a wild pitch, and Aaron Casillas followed with an RBI base hit. To cap it off, Christian Ibarra hit a two-run double to center field, adding to Ottawa's dominant performance in the seventh inning.

The Knockouts added one more in the seventh and in the eighth. In the ninth the Knockouts scored two more runs which was highlighted by a Cristino RBI double as they fell short 12-7.

Taylor Wright stood out for the Ottawa Titans with an impressive three-hit performance. While Ibarra, AJ Wright, and Aaron Casillas each had a multi-hit game. Overall, five players from Ottawa recorded hits. Boone led the New England Knockouts with a three-hit game, supported by a trio of Cristino, DiSarcina and Kretzler who also had multi-hit games. Three different players from the Knockouts managed to record hits in the contest.

The Knockouts return to Campanelli Stadium tomorrow for game three of their series against the Ottawa Titans. Tickets for the game can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

