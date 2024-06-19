Boomers Score 13th Comeback Win

June 19, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored three times in the top of the ninth inning to come from behind and win for the 13th time this season, notching a 4-3 victory over the Evansville Otters on the road Wednesday night.

Evansville opened a 3-0 lead by scoring single runs in the third, fifth and seventh. The Boomers had runners on base consistently but were 0-7 with runners in scoring position before an infield hit from Willie Joe Garry in the eighth drove home Chase Dawson with the first run. Evan Orzech opened the ninth with a single and Alec Craig followed by being hit by a pitch. Christian Fedko doubled them both home with one away to tie the game. Kyle Fitzgerald plated the winning run, doubling home Fedko with two strikes and two outs.

Mitch White picked up the win in relief, his second. Jackson Hickert threw a season high seven innings and allowed just two earned runs. Dylan Stutsman shut the door with a perfect ninth for his second save. The offense finished 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position but all three hits plated the four runs. The team finished with seven hits and drew six walks. Dawson and Fitzgerald both logged two hits. Fedko walked three times in addition to driving home the tying runs.

The Boomers (22-12) will aim for the sweep on Thursday night at 6:35 pm with RHP Aaron Glickstein (1-2, 7.11) on the mound against RHP Tristian Harvin (1-1, 4.30). The Boomers will return home this weekend for three games beginning with Jurassic Ballpark on Friday night which will also feature postgame fireworks. Tickets for all games in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.