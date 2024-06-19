Otters Sign UE's Shane Harris

June 19, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have signed former University of Evansville pitcher Shane Harris ahead of tonight's game.

"Shane proved he was ready for professional baseball during the Aces' postseason run," Otters field manager Andy McCauley said. "We are excited to see him make the jump to professional baseball."

Harris grew up in Poseyville, IN and attended North Posey High School. He was the No. 4 prospect in Indiana according to Perfect Game and set the single-season and career strikeouts record at North Posey. He was a class 2A All-State selection as a senior and signed with Louisville for his first year of college baseball.

He did not play because of injury and transferred to Evansville where he would spend the next four seasons with the Aces.

The right-hander strung together his best season in his final year, boasting a 3.82 ERA in 27 appearances this spring. He wore many hats as a pitcher, taking on roles of starting, middle relief, long relief and closing. He garnered 75.1 innings as a senior while striking out 72.

Recently, he saw action in three games during the regionals against East Carolina and pitched in the ninth inning to send the club to the NCAA Super Regionals against Tennessee. Harris saw the Volunteers in the series opener and surrendered three runs in as many innings.

In his final collegiate appearances, he tossed a scoreless inning against the No. 1 team in the country in the Aces' lone win during the series.

The Otters continue a three-game set with the Schaumburg Boomers at 6:35 p.m. CT and coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

