ThunderBolts Blitzed by Florence in Series Opener

June 19, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Florence Y'alls scored ten runs in the second inning on their way to an easy 21-3 win over the ThunderBolts at Ozinga Field Tuesday night.

The Bolts (15-20) had the first scoring chance of the game as Cam Phelts walked and stole two bases in the bottom of the first but he was stranded at third base and Florence (12-20) took over from there.

The Y'alls began the second inning with seven consecutive hits. After four straight singles, Hank Zeisler hit an RBI double and Brian Fuentes hit a two-run homer, chasing Windy City starter Will Armbruester from the game.

They continued to pile on, getting run-scoring doubles from Sergio Gutierrez and Alberti Chavez.

Down 10-0 in the bottom of the inning, the ThunderBolts scored their first run on a solo home run from Christian Kuzemka, his team-high seventh of the year. The homer extended Kuzemka's hitting streak to 11 games.

Florence ran away with two runs in the fourth and four each in the fifth and sixth. When the dust had settled, the Y'alls had at least two hits and one run scored from all nine members of their starting lineup. Eight of nine starters drove in at least one run.

Reed Smith (2-0) picked up his second consecutive win, allowing one run in six innings. Armbruester (1-3) took the loss. He gave up seven runs in one inning. Typically a DH, Kuzemka tossed two scoreless innings of relief.

Game two of the series is scheduled for Wednesday night. Michael Barker (1-4, 6.81) starts for the Bolts against Florence's Ross Thompson (1-3, 4.88). It's Senior Night at Ozinga Field as well as Military Appreciation Night presented by SecureOne Security Services. The ThunderBolts are also hosting karaoke during the game. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 CDT and the broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

