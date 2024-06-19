Washington Signs RHP Aaron Forrest, Makes Swap with 7-Day IL

June 19, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed pitcher Aaron Forrest out of NAIA Doane University to his first professional contract. The move is presented by McClellands Contracting and Roofing, LLC, Pittsburgh's No. 1 roofing company. The Wild Things also activated RHP Nick MacDonald from the 7-Day IL and placed RHP Hunter Stevens on the same list.

Forrest concluded his collegiate career in 2024 with an impressive 11-1 record in 16 starts with a 3.01 ERA in 92.2 innings of work. He tossed five complete games during the season in addition to 96 strikeouts to just 25 walks. In his senior campaign, the Peoria, Arizona native earned NAIA Baseball All-American Second Team honors as well as a spot on the ABCA-Rawlings NAIA All-American Second Team list.

The year prior, he posted a 10-3 record with four complete games in 15 starts. In 88 innings, his ERA was 2.66 and he fanned 86 batters to 29 walks. Forrest was a two-time GPAC Pitcher-of-the-Year for the Tigers, earning all-conference honors along the way.

Forrest has spent his summers as a member of the Traverse City Pit Spitters in the Northwoods League. This season, he posted an 0-3 record in four starts. He compiled a 4.15 ERA in 13.0 innings with 14 punchouts to seven walks. In 2022, he tossed an outstanding season for the Pit Spitters. He earned a 4-1 record in 11 games. Forrest recorded a 2.57 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 49.0 innings.

The right hander will take the mound for the Wild Things against the Gateway Grizzlies in the middle-game of their midweek series tonight at 6:05 p.m. at Wild Things Park for his professional debut.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.