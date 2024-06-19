ThunderBolts Fall on Late Florence Rally

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Florence Y'alls offense mustered just four runs after scoring 21 in the series opener on Tuesday, but managed to scrape out a 4-2 victory over the ThunderBolts at Ozinga Field on Wednesday night.

Starting pitchers Michael Barker and Ross Thompson matched zeroes in the early going before the ThunderBolts (15-21) burst into the scoring column as Garrett Broussard knocked in Henry Kusiak on a run-scoring groundout in the bottom of the fourth.

Barker was magnificent, working through six dominant frames, with Hank Zeisler's sixth inning homer marking the only blemish on his impressive evening.

The Bolts wasted no time in retaking the lead following Zeisler's blast, as Joe Johnson initiated the bottom of the sixth inning with a triple before trotting home via another productive out from Broussard, this time a sacrifice fly.

The Y'alls (13-20) struck back in the see-saw affair in the top of the seventh, with Steven Hrustich clobbering a prodigious blast to even the reckoning and Alberti Chavez siphoning a soft single up the middle to plate Jeremiah Burks and grant Florence a 3-2 edge.

Florence tacked on one more in the eighth on a misplay by Broussard and Ben Terwilliger authored a scoreless ninth to secure his third save of the season in the 4-2 Y'alls victory.

Joe Kemlage (2-3) picked up the victory with two innings of relief while Jack Mahoney (5-1) absorbed his first defeat of the campaign to offset his Frontier League-leading five victories.

Game Three of the series is scheduled for Thursday night. Ruddy Gomez (0-0, 5.14) starts for the Bolts against Florence's Jonaiker Villalobos (1-3, 3.93). The game will mark the first White Castle Wrestling Thursday of the season, featuring discounted adult beverages and a postgame wrestling show. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 CDT and the broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

