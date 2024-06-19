Titans Use Big Inning to Defeat Knockouts, Win Fifth Straight

Brockton, MA - The Ottawa Titans (19-15) won their season-high fifth in a row, using an eight-run seventh to beat the New England Knockouts (11-23) by a 12-7 final on Wednesday - winning their third consecutive series.

The run production began for the Titans in the second - with the bottom of the order scratching together a rally against veteran righty Liam O'Sullivan (loss, 1-4) - seeing two reach with one away. In his professional debut, newcomer Aaron Casillas connected for his first hit - which plated Jamey Smart to put the Titans up early. Later, a wild pitch plated one run and an airmailed throw to the plate by the catcher John Cristino on the same play ended up at the backstop - seeing Casillas score from second base on the error - putting the Titans up 3-0.

In the third, the Titans got another run after getting the first two on - seeing Michael Fuhrman drive home AJ Wright with a sac fly, making it 4-0

Once again, Kyle White (ND, 0-0) was the opener in the middle contest of the series - seeing the lefty retire the first six in a row. In the third, the Knockouts got on the board courtesy of five hits - eventually seeing the Titans' lead shrink to one.

The southpaw went three, allowing three runs on five hits - striking out one in his third start of the season.

With a 4-3 lead - it took until the seventh to blow the contest open - seeing 14 hitters come to the plate against four opposing arms.

AJ Wright blasted his seventh homer of the campaign - a two-run homer - adding a pair before Michael Fuhrman brought home two with a single, Jake Guenther and Aaron Casillas recorded RBI hits. At the same time, Christian Ibarra delivered the knockout blow with a two-run double.

It marked the third time this season that the Titans had recorded eight runs in an inning, second against the Knockouts.

Matt Voelker (win, 4-0) recorded the win with three shutout innings of relief - in which the lefty allowed three hits, walked one, and struck out three. McLain Harris and newcomer Sam Downs each allowed a run in the seventh and eighth respectively before rookie Marcus Pritchard allowed two in the ninth, preserving the win.

The Titans have now won five in a row, their longest win streak of the year, and nine of their last ten.

AJ Wright went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a pair of walks while Christian Ibarra and Aaron Casillas notched multi-hit games. Taylor Wright also posted a three-hit game by going 3-for-5. All nine starters in the Titans' lineup recorded at least a hit in the victory.

The Ottawa Titans continue their six-game road trip with the finale against the New England Knockouts on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. from Campanelli Stadium in Brockton, Massachusetts. After the set in New England, the Titans will head north for a weekend set against the Trois-Rivières Aigles. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

