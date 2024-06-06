Y'alls Swept in Schaumburg

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (7-15), presented by Towne Properties, were swept on the road in Schaumburg (17-6), dropping game three by a final score of 7-2. This marks the fourth loss in a row for Florence and the second time they have been swept in a three-game series this season.

After dropping two 8-6 losses in games one and two in the series, this one was more lopsided. Schaumburg was fueled by a five-run third inning, highlighted by a three-run shot from Kyle Fitzgerald. All seven runs came against Y'alls starter, Ayura Kobayashi, who finished with a final line of three innings pitched totaling seven earned runs on three hits and five walks.

The Y'alls bullpen was perfect firing five scoreless innings of relief. Three innings from Gage Bihm, and one apiece for Alex Wagner and Darien Williams. Thursday night marked the 2024 debut for Alex Wagner after he missed all of 2023 with Tommy John Surgery.

The Florence offense shockingly outhit the Boomers despite only having seven hits all game. Craig Massey roped a triple in the third and scored on a TJ Reeves RBI single. Sergio Gutierrez launched a solo shot in the fifth inning for the only other run.

Florence heads to Evansville to open up a three-game series with the Otters. Evansville is the only team behind Florence in the West division standings of the Frontier League. Luke Helton will make his second start of the season for Florence. First pitch is slated for a 6:30 p.m. CT start.

