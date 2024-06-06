Titans and Grizzlies Cancelled Due to Rain

June 6, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa, ON - Thursday's game between the Ottawa Titans and Gateway Grizzlies has been cancelled due to imminent weather and unplayable field conditions.

The game, as the league schedule does not permit a makeup date, will not be made up.

With the cancellation, the Titans will only play 95 games this season, barring another weather issue that forces the same situation.

Ticket holders for tonight's game can exchange their tickets for any future 2024 Ottawa Titans home game, subject to availability. Any fans wishing to exchange their seats from tonight's game must do so at the Ottawa Stadium front office between business hours, Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., by emailing the box office, or by calling (343) 633-2273.

The Ottawa Titans will begin a weekend road trip against the New Jersey Jackals on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

