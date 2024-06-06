Helwig Has Contract Purchased by Twins

June 6, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - It is with great pleasure that the Schaumburg Boomers announce that the contract of relief pitcher Matt Helwig has been sold to the Minnesota Twins.

Helwig had his contract purchased the day after collecting his first professional save. The right-hander appeared in 10 games out of the bullpen for the Boomers and issued just two walks while striking out 17 in 12 innings of work, a K/9 ratio of 12.75. The native of the South Suburbs was 2-0 with a paltry ERA of 0.75. Helwig posted a stretch over three outings where he struck out eight consecutive hitters.

"We are very excited for Matt," said 12th year manager Jamie Bennett. "Matt worked very hard this offseason and impressed us immediately in camp. He has proven he can pitch at this level and we are excited to see him move forward with his career."

Helwig made his pro debut in the second game of the season at Washington and logged two scoreless frames, fanning three. The rookie struck out multiple batters in seven of his 10 appearances and was in the midst of a 7.1 inning scoreless streak spanning eight appearances. Three times during his 10 appearances Helwig was able to strike out the side.

Helwig came to the Boomers following the completion of his college career at Lewis University, an NCAA Division II program where he struck out 73 in 50.1 career innings while logging six saves. The hurler had great success as a late inning reliever in the Northwoods League, posting an ERA under 1.00 in both seasons as a member of the Eau Claire Express. Helwig struck out 24 last season in 14.2 innings with Eau Claire, notching nine saves in 14 outings.

Helwig is the second player to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization in 2024, joining Ryan McCarthy, who was also sold to the Twins. McCarthy is currently in A-ball with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels of the Florida State League. The Boomers have several former players in the Minnesota system including Aaron Rozek who is currently in Double-A with Wichita and had a stint in Triple-A with St. Paul as well as a few spring training MLB appearances. Derek Shomon, a former coach on manager Jamie Bennett's staff, is currently in the big leagues as the assistant hitting coach with the Twins.

