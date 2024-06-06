Grizzlies Finale in Ottawa Cancelled

June 6, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







Ottawa, Ontario - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that due to weather, the series finale in Ottawa against the Titans has been cancelled. Because the two clubs do not play each other again this season, the game will not be made up, and the Grizzlies will therefore be playing 95 regular season games in 2024.

Gateway now will continue their road trip on Friday, June 7, against the Québec Capitales in Quebec City. First pitch at Stade Canac is currently scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.