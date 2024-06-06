Bolts Finish Roadie Strong, Top Washington 3-1

WASHINGTON, PA - The Windy City Thunderbolts finished off a nine game road trip Thursday topping the Washington Wild Things 3-1

Windy City (10-15) struck first with a solo home run from Christian Kuzemka, his fourth of the season.

Washington (16-10) evened the score on the board in the bottom of the second when Andrew Czech homered. With the home run, Czech extended his on base streak to 55 games.

In the top of the third, the Bolts struck twice. Henry Kusiak extended his seven game hitting streak with an RBI single. Joe Johnson notched an RBI groundout for a 3-1 Windy City lead.

Kusiak now has four multi-hit performances during the seven game hitting streak going 11 for 25 driving in seven.

The Wild Things recorded offense from Derek Gellos who knocked two hits in the ball game, including his first professional smack. Caleb McNeely went 3-4, and finished the series

The Thunderbolts received hits by J.J. Figueroa (double) and Cam Phelts (single)

Will Armbruester (1-1) tossed seven innings enduring one run over eight hits while walking two and striking out two.

Jack Mahoney pitched a perfect eighth inning, striking out two. Greg Duncan logged his third save of the season, securing the win for the Bolts. Phelts also stole two bags, accumulating 24 on the season, a league lead.

Malik Barrington tossed six innings allow three earned runs over four hits while walking one and striking out five.

Windy City returns home to Ozinga Field Friday at 6:35 CT against the Schaumburg Boomers. Every Friday and Saturday at Ozinga Field are fireworks nights. All fans 21+ receive a kookie presented by JULIE INC. Taylor Sugg 0-2, (7.16 era) vs Schaumburg TBA.

