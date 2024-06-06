Boomers Record Fifth Consecutive Victory

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers managed just four hits but finished off a series sweep of the Florence Y'Alls at Wintrust Field on Thursday night with a 7-2 victory for the team's fifth consecutive victory.

The Boomers logged a big inning in the bottom of the third to take a 5-0 edge and not look back. Evan Orzech singled and Alec Craig drew a walk to place runners at first and second with one away. The walk extended Craig's on-base streak to 28. Christian Fedko smacked a double to right-center, scoring both. With two away Kyle Fitzgerald drilled his third homer of the season and his second in as many nights, a three-run blast to finish the scoring in the inning. All three homers for Fitzgerald have come at home.

Florence scored a run with two outs in the fourth but the Boomers did not need a hit to up the edge to 7-1 in the bottom of the inning. Will Prater, Tyler Depreta-Johnson and Orzech walked to load the bases and Craig and Fedko lifted sacrifice flies. Orzech had a streak of reaching base in 11 straight plate appearances end in the sixth. Florence scored their final run in the fifth on a homer from Sergio Gutierrez.

Brendan Knoll was masterful on the mound to earn his second win. The Minnesota native struck out nine and allowed just two runs on six hits in seven innings of work. The seven inning start matches the longest of the season by a Schaumburg starter. Dallas Woolfolk and Jake Joyce tossed blank innings to finish the decision. Fedko was the lone player at the plate to collect multiple hits, finishing 2-for-3 with a run, three RBIs and a stolen base. The Boomers drew seven walks in the game and also were hit by a pitch on two occasions.

The Boomers (17-6) own the best record in the league and will hit the road for three commuter games this weekend in the South Suburbs against the Windy City ThunderBolts. The series opener is tomorrow night at 6:35pm with Schaumburg sending LHP John Wilson (2-0, 3.09) to the mound against LHP Michael Barker (1-2, 6.75). Following the weekend series the Boomers will return home for a six-game homestand next week beginning on Tuesday night. Tickets for all games in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

