Campos' Excellent Day Carries 'Cats to First Sweep of the Season

June 6, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







PATERSON, NJ - The Tri-City ValleyCats (13-11) recorded their first sweep of the season, and defeated the New Jersey Jackals (9-14) 10-2 in a rain-shortened six-inning game at Hinchliffe Stadium on Thursday.

Tri-City opened the scoring in the second. Oscar Campos and Ian Walters singled off Joe Testa. Robbie Merced walked to load the bases. Ryan Cash walked in a run, and Demias Jimerson followed with a bases-clearing double to put the ValleyCats ahead, 4-0.

Tri-City poured it on the third. Alec Olund was hit by a pitch, and Campos singled him to second. Chris Burgess was plunked, which put a runner at every square base. Merced drove in two with a double to make it a 6-0 contest.

Olund singled in the fourth, and moved to second on a passed ball. Campos knocked Olund in with a single to put the ValleyCats on top, 7-0.

New Jersey got on the board in the fifth. Hemmanuel Rosario doubled off Easton Klein, and Ryan Ford hit a two-run homer to cut the deficit to 7-2.

Cash and Jimerson reached on back-to-back errors from Ford in the sixth. Three batters later, Campos belted his second homer of the 2024 campaign, and his second long ball in as many days to give the 'Cats a 10-2 lead. The game was then called in the bottom of the sixth due to inclement weather.

Klein (2-1) earned the win, and tossed a complete game. He threw five frames, yielding two runs on five hits, walking none, and striking out three.

Testa (3-1) received the loss in a complete-game effort. He went six innings, allowing 10 runs, nine earned on eight hits, walking two, and striking out six.

Tri-City returns home to begin a three-game series with the New York Boulders tomorrow, Friday, June 7 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 10 | NEW JERSEY 2

W: Easton Klein (2-1)

L: Joe Testa (3-1)

Attendance: 2,306

