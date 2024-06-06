Knockouts Leave Nine Stranded, Drop Series Versus Quebec

June 6, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New England Knockouts News Release







BROCKTON, MA. - Francisco Hernandez and Marc-Antoine Lebreux combined for 5 for 8 and three RBIs to give Quebec a 5-2 victory over New England on Thursday night at Campanelli Stadium. The Capitales improved to 12-12 while the Knockouts dropped to 7-16.

Prior to the game Knockouts reliever Dallas Vaughn talked about last night, making his independent professional debut. "I was just really excited. Just for feeling a dream that I had since I was three - playing professional baseball. I'm very excited about how it went, [with being] able to get the opportunity as well."

Coach Edmondson spoke about Military Appreciation Night. "I mean we won't have any of the liberty that we have to live in this country without those people fighting for us. It's huge. Hopefully we get a good turnout for myself and all of these guys. [All of this is] only available for the sacrifice a lot of people do for us...really thankful"

On Thursday night, Abdiel Saldana was the winning pitcher by pitching six strong innings. During the game, he allowed six hits, four walks, and two earned runs while striking out three Knockouts batters. Liam O'Sullivan took the loss, pitching seven innings and allowing a dozen hits and five earned runs. He managed to strike out four Capitales batters. Frank Moscatiello recorded the save, pitching a scoreless nine inning in relief and striking out two batters in the contest.

In the opening moments of the game, Quebec found themselves with two runners on base with one out after O'Sullivan struck out Kyle Crowl. This created an opportunity for Jonathan Lacroix, who then drove in a run with a solid hit to right field, giving the Capitales a 1-0 lead. However, the momentum shifted towards the Knockouts as O'Sullivan struck out Anthony Quirion, leaving Quebec with runners stranded on the corners.

Ramon Jimenez and John Cristino both started off the bottom of the second inning with solid base hits. The Knockouts had runners on the corners when Jimenez took advantage of a passed ball, scoring the first run of the game and moving Cristino into a prime scoring position at second. J.R. DiSarcina hit a ground ball to second, resulting in an RBI that propelled New England into an early 2-1 lead with two runners in scoring position. Jake Boone grounded out to third to end the threat.

Quebec quickly equalized the game in the third when Lebreux smashed a 360-foot home run over the right field fence on a 2-2 count. However O'Sullivan regrouped and retired three of the next four batters, leaving a runner stranded on base.

The Knockouts missed a crucial opportunity to score in the bottom of the third. Brady West came to bat with two runners on and nobody out when he grounded out for a double play and Jimenez flew out to center.

O'Sullivan managed to navigate out of trouble in the fourth the Capitales had two runners on base and Tommy Sidel hit into a double play, ultimately ending the top of the inning.

The Capitales gained the lead in the fifth. Lebreux was on first base when Justin Gideon delivered an RBI double towards right field. Unfortunately, Gideon was called out at third as he was being too aggressive on the base path. Quebec furthered their lead with only one out in the sixth inning. Hernandez hit a 322-foot home run that skimmed just over the left field fence, propelling the Capitales to a commanding 5-2 lead.

A mental mistake occurred during the bottom of the sixth inning when Noah Lucier overran second. Mark Herron Jr. hit a fly ball to right field, and Lebreux threw to first base to Hernandez, resulting in a double play that ended the inning.

Brad VanAsdlen came in relief for New England pitching two shutout innings just allowing a hit. The trio of Yusneil Padron, Austin Marozas and Moscatiello combined for three shutout innings of relief, allowing just a hit.

The Capitales had a strong offensive performance, with Gideon, Lacroix, and MacKenzie each collecting multiple hits. However, Lebreux stood out with an impressive four-hit performance. The Knockouts saw the trio of Lucier, Jimenez, and Cristino each contributing with a hit, but it was Austin White who led the team with an outstanding four-hit night.

The Knockouts return to Campanelli Stadium tomorrow night at 6:30PM for the opening of a three-game series against the Sussex County Miners. Fireworks will also be displayed after the game. Tickets for the contest can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.