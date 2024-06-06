Crushers Take Series Finale from Otters

June 6, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN - The Evansville Otters (7-17) suffered a setback Thursday night to the Lake Erie Crushers in an 8-2 defeat at Bosse Field.

Tonight, the Crushers got going early and put the game out of reach in the middle innings.

The scoring began in the second inning with two runs coming in to score, one via a home run from former Otter Ethan Skender.

Lake Erie busted the game open in the fourth inning plating six runs. Starting pitcher Johan Castillo (1-2) allowed the first four men to reach safely and eventually score. Up 6-0, another two-run home run came after a pitching change to finalize the scoring for the Crushers.

Tristan Harvin pitched exceptionally well out of the bullpen. In long relief, he threw in five innings, his only blemish being the home run in the fourth frame. He struck out four and gave up as many hits.

In the seventh inning, the Otters got on the board. Jomar Reyes led off with a double and was brought in two batters later. Glenn Miller made his professional debut for Evansville tonight and his first base hit scored Reyes to make it 8-1.

Moving into the eighth, Riley Delgado led off with a single. Later in the inning, David Mendam hit a flare shot to left which scored the runner and finalized the scoring.

The Otters garnered three base hits in the ninth inning, but a throw out on the bases ended the game.

Chip Korbacher also made his professional debut with the Otters tonight. On the mound, his first strikeout came on a pitch clock violation. He walked one and did not allow any hits or runs.

Delgado led the offense with three hits. Mason White, Mendham and Reyes each tallied multi-hit nights.

The Otters' six-game homestand will continue with a new series tomorrow against the Florence Y'alls. With both teams at the bottom of the West Division, it is a chance for one to gain huge momentum toward the top of the ladder. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.