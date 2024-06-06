Wild Things Drop Tight Finale to Bolts

June 6, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things fell to the Windy City ThunderBolts in a 3-1 decision on Thursday night at Wild Things Park.

The ThunderBolts struck first with a solo home run from Christian Kuzemka to lead off the second inning. Andrew Czech responded with a solo shot of his own into the right field parking lot in the bottom of the frame. Czech extended his franchise-leading on-base streak to 55 games. Derek Gellos recorded his first professional hit in the inning as well.

Windy City plated two runs in the third inning. Henry Kusiak singled to right field to score JJ Figueroa who doubled to begin the inning. Joe Johnson drove in Joe Encarnacion with a groundout to second base, making it 3-1 in favor of the ThunderBolts.

Washington starter Malik Barrington earned himself a quality start, allowing three runs in six innings. He struck out nine batters, including four in a row in the fourth and fifth innings, to highlight his night. The Wild Things called on Christian James from the bullpen to relieve Barrington. James tossed two scoreless innings with four punchouts. Alex Carrillo took the bump for Washington in the ninth. He struck out two in the frame to keep the Wild Things within striking distance.

Carson Clowers got to second in the ninth, but Washington couldn't tack on any runs to finish the contest.

In the loss, Caleb McNeely scored his fifth-consecutive multi-hit game notching three hits, while Gellos and Czech added two hits apiece.

The Wild Things continue their homestand on Friday night, beginning a three-game series against the Joliet Slammers. It is Fireworks Friday presented by Range Resources and Follansbee Community Night at Wild Things Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.