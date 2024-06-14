Y'alls Succumb to Villains on Superhero Day

June 14, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (10-19), presented by Towne Properties, suffered a close loss on Firework Friday to the Lake Erie Crushers (21-10) by a 3-2 margin.

Florence excelled on the bump with only two pitchers taking the rubber. Starter Jonaiker Villalobos finished with a team high seven innings under his belt, allowing three runs on seven hits with six strikeouts.

Unfortunately for the lefty, one of the hits was a game-losing home run in the seventh. Right-hander Alex Wagner relieved him with two hitless frames allowing one batter to reach base on a walk.

Only shortstop Alberti Chavez recorded multiple hits going 2-for-3 with a double, but he did not score in the game. Right fielder Hank Zeisler reached base three times with two walks and a double, and center fielder T.J. Reeves made waves with a game-tying home run in the sixth inning, but that was essentially it.

The Y'alls' only runs came through in the sixth inning with Reeves' homer and a sacrifice fly from Brian Fuentes, giving him a team-leading four sac flies.

These teams do it again at 6:36 p.m. on Rockin' Saturday night at Thomas More Stadium. Fans can enjoy a postgame concert with happy hour before the game!

Rory Tettemer Broadcaster/Media Relations [signature_2420296941] Florence Y'alls Baseball Cell: (413) 512-3166 florenceyalls.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.