Grizzlies Shred Bolts

June 14, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

SOGUET, IL- The Gateway Grizzlies festered off Windy City miscues mauling the ThunderBolts 7-2 Friday night at Grizzlies Ballpark.

Grizzlies (18-12) infielder Abdiel Diaz knocked a grounds-rule double to lead off the ball game. Diaz stole second and scored a sacrifice fly by Kevin Krause for the first run of the game.

Windy City (13-19) knotted the score at 1-1 in the top of the fourth. Cam Phelts and Emmanuel Sanchez walked. Following stolen bases for both, Joe Johnson knocked in a sacrifice fly before scoring.

Kingston Liniak broke up the no hit bid from Dylan Miley with a single to left field in the top of the field.

Back-to-back wild pitches cost the Bolts a run the bottom of the sixth, and then an error from Henry Kusiak made it 3-1. A two-run single by Krause sealed the ball game for Gateway moments later making it 5-1 Grizzlies.

Bolts starter Ruddy Gomez tossed 5.0 innings surrendering one run over four hits while walking two and striking out seven.

Jacob Newman (0-1) took the loss tossing .2 inning allowing conceding four runs, walking two

Deylen Miley (3-3) earned the win sizzling 6.0 innings allowing one earned run over two walks while striking out ten.l

The ThunderBolts (13-19) struck the first run in the ball game for the third straight time. Brennen Dorighi hit his first professional home run, a solo shot to dead center field.

The ThunderBolts are back in action Saturday for game two of a three game set against the Gateway Grizzlies. Windy City RHP Buddie Pindel v Gateway Tyler Cornett (3-0, 3.28). First pitch from Grizzlies Ballpark is scheduled for 6:30 CDT and the broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

