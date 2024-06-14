Washington Signs UTIL Dylan Procopio, a Keystone Oaks HS Product

June 14, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed Pittsburgh native and Keystone Oaks grad Dylan Procopio to the active roster. In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Malik Barrington was placed on the 7-Day Injured List, retroactive to June 13. The moves are presented by McClellands Contracting and Roofing, LLC, Pittsburgh's No. 1 roofing company.

Procopio played his college ball at Division III Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. There he amassed a .286/.414/.464 slash line with 16 doubles, five homers and 41 RBI In 82 games played. He has been playing with the traveling Black Sox Pro Baseball organization and working at C Side, owned by former Wild Thing and Frontier League Hall of Famer, Chris Sidick. Procopio played his high school ball with Keystone Oaks.

Barrington was placed on the injured list retroactive to June 13 after making a start Wednesday, June 12 in Sauget against the Gateway Grizzlies. He'll be eligible to come off the IL Thursday, June 20, health permitting.

Procopio will join the team in Schaumburg today in advance of the club's series opener with the Boomers, scheduled for 7:30/6:30 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.