Wild Things Sign Former 6th Rounder, OF Jake DeLeo

April 15, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Outfielder Jake DeLeo, a sixth-round pick in 2023 of the Miami Marlins out of Georgia Tech, has signed with the Wild Things after being released from the Marlins organization.

DeLeo, an Easton, Connecticut native, split time between two affiliates of the Marlins in 2024. He played in 60 games for the Beloit Sky Carp (A+) and 39 for the Jupiter Hammerheads. In the 99 total games, he hit three homers, 17 doubles and two triples to go with 34 runs batted in. DeLeo stole 16 bases in 20 tries and walked 35 times. With Jupiter in 2023, DeLeo appeared in 41 games and posted six doubles, two triples and four home runs while he drove in 20 and was 14-for-14 in stolen base attempts.

Prior to his first taste of pro ball and sixth-round selection, DeLeo enjoyed a tremendous junior season at Georgia Tech. He was named All-ACC Second Team and Collegiate Baseball's National Player of the Week early in the season. After dealing with injurie in 2022, DeLeo returned to full-time status in 2023 and slashed .366/.426/.651 (1.076 OPS) with 23 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs. He drove in 52, stole eight bases and scored 60 runs. He ranked in the top 20 nationally in hits and total bases and top 20 in the ACC in several other categories.

In three seasons and 141 total collegiate games, DeLeo slashed .314/.373/.523 with 40 doubles, 18 homers, six triples and 93 RBI. He also spent two summers in the Cape Cod League. There he played in 73 total games and had 14 extra-base hits and 27 RBI.

He homered in his first big-league spring training at bat in 2024 and appeared in four games in big-league spring training this year, going 0-for-2 with a walk and an RBI at the plate.

DeLeo was teammates in the Cape Cod League with current Wild Things' infielder Tommy Caufield in 2022.

