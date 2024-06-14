FL Recap

BOULDERS KEEP TITANS TO ONE RUN, AVOID SWEEP

OTTAWA, CAN. - The New York Boulders ended their series with the Ottawa Titans on a high note, claiming the last game 9-1 in eight innings.

The Boulders (19-9) scored eight straight runs on the Titans (14-15) to take the rain-shortened series finale at Titan Stadium. LF David Vinsky opened the scoring in the third inning with an RBI single up the middle to give New York a 1-0 lead. Ottawa responded to tie the game in the fourth, only to watch the Boulders put together an eight-run stretch between the fourth and fifth innings to make it 9-1. RF Casey Dana led the way throughout New York's run, totaling three RBIs with a base hit. RHP Brandon Blackman earned his fourth win of the season after allowing just one run in his five-inning start. RHP Shane Gray took the loss for Ottawa.

The Boulders will travel back to New York to begin a series with the Joliet Slammers on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM EDT. The Titans will continue their homestand as they host the New Jersey Jackals on Friday at 6:30 PM EDT.

BOOMERS SALVAGE WIN IN SERIES FINALE

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers defeated the Lake Erie Crushers 11-9 to avoid the sweep on Thursday at Wintrust Field.

The Boomers (19-10) ended their losing streak at four games, while also stopping a Crushers (20-10) team that came in with a seven-game win streak. Schaumburg got off on the right foot in the second inning when LF Aaron Simmons cranked a long two-run homer to right center to give his side a 2-0 lead. The Crushers would take a run back in the following inning, but CF Chase Dawson reestablished the two-run lead with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third. Things went back and forth over the next few innings, with Lake Erie temporarily taking a 5-4 lead in the sixth off a three-run home run. The Boomers would tie the game in the six, thanks to an RBI single from SS Tyler Depreta-Johnson. Dawson then gave Schaumburg the lead, scoring on an error after stealing third base. That sparked a run that saw the Boomers grow their lead to 11-5 before Lake Erie's comeback effort in the ninth. The Crushers would homer twice in the ninth inning to bring the game within two, but RHP Jake Joyce was able to close things out after a bumpy start to the inning. RHP Dylan Stutsman got the win for Schaumburg while LHP Kenny Pierson took the loss for the Crushers.

The Boomers will host another division rival in the Washington Wild Things on Friday at Wintrust Field, beginning at 7:30 PM EDT. The Crushers will head to Kentucky to begin a weekend series with the Florence Y'alls. First pitch on Friday is set at 7:03 PM EDT.

AIGLES SWEEP MINERS WITH STRANGE ENDING

TROIS-RIVIERES, CAN. - The Trois-Rivières Aigles completed their sweep of the Sussex County Miners on Thursday by a score of 4-3.

The Aigles (15-14) halted a would-be comeback in the ninth inning from the Miners (10-19) to hand them their eighth consecutive loss. RF Dalton Combs homered in the bottom of the first to put Trois-Rivières up 1-0, but Sussex County countered with a two-run home run in the following inning to take a 2-1 lead. DH Steve Brown tied the game in the fourth with a sacrifice fly before the Miners retook the lead in the seventh. The Aigles were able to plate two runs in the home half of the seventh to take a 4-3 lead, carrying it into the ninth. The Miners caught a break in the ninth inning with one out, when the tying run reached base thanks to a throwing error. After a discussion between the Sussex County manager and the umpire crew, the runner was awarded third base by rule but was ultimately tagged out because he did not touch second on his way to third. The following batter struck out and the Aigles took the win. RHP Logan Hoffman got the win in relief for Trois-Rivières while RHP Kosei Naito gave the save. RHP Billy Parsons took the loss out of the Sussex County bullpen.

The Aigles will host the Tri-City ValleyCats at Stade Quillorama next, beginning Friday at 7:05 PM EDT. The Miners will head back to New Jersey to begin a weekend series with the Evansville Otters on Friday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM EDT.

WILD THINGS RETAKE FIRST PLACE AFTER WIN OVER GRIZZLIES

SAUGET, IL - The Washington Wild Things took the series from the Gateway Grizzlies with a 10-inning 4-3 finish in the finale.

The Wild Things (20-9) now have a half-game lead in the Frontier League West division after their win over the Grizzlies (17-12). Both sides went through the first three innings without a hit, with the Grizzlies able to end their dry spell with a one-out single in the fourth. Washington finally broke through in the hit column in the fifth inning with back-to-back singles that set up C Ricardo Sanchez's RBI groundout to give them the lead. SS Carson Clowers made it 2-0 right afterward with an RBI single. Gateway was able to tie the game with a series with a run scoring on a double-play in the fifth and a fielder's choice in the seventh. The Wild Things temporarily retook the lead at 3-2 in the eighth but the Grizzlies were able to tie things up and force extra innings. Sanchez was able to drive in the go-ahead run in the tenth with his RBI double that led off the inning. RHP Gyeongju Kim closed things out in the bottom half of the inning, grabbing his second win in relief this season. RHP Lukas Veinbergs took the loss for Gateway.

The Wild Things will travel north to Schaumburg for another big-time divisional matchup with the Boomers on Friday. First pitch is at 7:30 PM EDT. The Grizzlies will host the Windy City ThunderBolts for their First Responders Night on Friday. First pitch for their series opener is set for 7:30 PM EDT.

Y'ALLS TAKE SLUGFEST FINALE FROM THUNDERBOLTS

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls earned the series victory with an 8-5 win over the Windy City ThunderBolts in the finale at Thomas More Stadium on Thursday.

The Y'alls (10-18) and the ThunderBolts (13-18) combined for 26 hits in their contest, resulting in 13 total runs. Windy City took a 1-0 lead in the second inning with a solo home run, adding two more runs in the third to force the Y'alls to play catch-up. CF Ed Johnson finally broke through in the third inning, cutting the deficit to 3-1 with his RBI double. Johnson came up with another extra-base hit in the fifth, driving in a run with a triple to cut the Windy City lead to one. 3B Brian Fuentes then gave Florence a 5-3 lead with a long three-run bomb. The Bolts would come back to tie the game in the sixth, only to watch Fuentes and 1B Hank Zeisler drive in three runs in the bottom half to retake the lead. RHP Ross Thompson earned the win for the Y'alls while RHP Ben Terwilliger tallied his second save of the season. LHP Michael Barker was tagged with the loss.

The Y'alls will kick off the weekend with a series against the Gateway Grizzlies in Sauget. First pitch is at 7:30 PM EDT. The Y'alls will welcome the Lake Erie Crushers to town on Friday, beginning their weekend series at 7:03 PM EDT.

JACKALS TAKE FIFTH STRAIGHT LOSS AT HANDS OF CAPITALES

QUEBEC CITY, CAN. - The Québec Capitales completed their sweep of the New Jersey Jackals on Thursday night at Stade Canac, with a final score of 5-2.

The Capitales (17-13) have now won five straight, while the Jackals (11-19) ran their losing streak up to five. The two sides both pitched shutouts through five innings, with the Capitales finally breaking through in the sixth. 1B Guillermo Garcia put Québec in front with a two-run homer that gave his side a 2-0 lead. DH Jake MacKenzie then made it 3-0 with his RBI single in the seventh. Later in the inning, an error caused two more runs to score, swelling the Québec lead to 5-0. The Jackals were able to muster two runs in the ninth, but the Capitales closed out the game with a strikeout to seal the victory. LHP Harley Gollert earned his second win of the season for the Capitales, while RHP Yuki Sako took the loss.

The Capitales will host the New England Knockouts next, with the Friday series opener beginning at 7:05 PM EDT. The Jackals will continue their Canadian road trip when they travel to Ottawa for a series with the Titans. First pitch for their series opener on Friday is set for 6:30 PM EDT.

OTTERS MAUL THE VALLEYCATS FOR THE SERIES VICTORY

TROY, NY - The Evansville Otters posted 22 hits in their 15-4 victory over the Tri-City ValleyCats on Thursday night.

The Otters (11-19) outscored the ValleyCats (15-15) 21-5 in the final two games to take the series against their hosts. Evansville took the lead on a wild pitch in the first inning but Tri-City was able to tie the game on a double-play in the bottom half. C Justin Felix gave the Otters the lead back in the fourth with a solo home run. Two-way player Pavin Parks extended the Evansville lead to 3-1 with an RBI single later in the inning. The ValleyCats were able to tally another run in the last of the fourth but then got blasted the following inning. The Otters put together 11 runs in the top of the fifth, which included two RBI doubles in the inning from RF Mike Peabody and two RBI singles from CF Mason White. The ValleyCats were finally able to retire the 15th batter of the inning, but the Otters already had the game well in hand with their 14-2 lead. Seven different Evansville hitters tallied multiple hits in the game, while five had multiple RBIs. RHP Zach Smith picked up his second win of the season while RHP Jhon Vargas took his first loss this season.

The Otters will continue their east coast road trip when they travel to New Jersey to face the Sussex County Miners on Friday. First pitch for their series opener is scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT. The ValleyCats will head up to Canada for a weekend series with the Trois-Rivières Aigles, beginning on Friday at 7:05 PM EDT.

KNOCKOUTS AVOID SWEEP, BEAT SLAMMERS IN SERIES FINALE

BROCKTON, MA - The New England Knockouts won their sudden-death tiebreaker over the Joliet Slammers on Thursday at Campanelli Stadium.

The Knockouts (11-18) were able to hang on to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Slammers (13-17), ending their homestand with a 5-4 record. The Slammers were able to put together a 4-0 lead through the first four innings, but the Knockouts were able to begin their comeback with a solo home run in the last of the fourth from DH Justin Crisitino. LF Jalen Garcia cut the Joliet lead to 4-2 with his RBI single in the fifth. In the seventh, Cristino came through with a two-run single to tie the game while the New England pitching staff held the Slammers scoreless for the final seven innings. After neither side scored in the tenth, the Knockouts opted to play defense and held on for a sudden-death victory. RHP Reeves Martin got the win in relief for New England while no Slammers pitcher was given the loss, in accordance to sudden-death rules.

The Knockouts will hit the road for their next series against the Québec Capitales. First pitch on Friday is set for 7:05 PM EDT. The Slammers will stay on the East Coast as they travel to New York for a weekend series with the Boulders. First pitch for the Friday series opener is set for 7:00 PM EDT.

