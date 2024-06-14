Larson Leads Titans to Victory with Complete Game Shutout
June 14, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Ottawa Titans News Release
Ottawa, ON - Grant Larson (win, 3-2) hurled the first nine-inning complete game shutout in franchise history as the Ottawa Titans (15-15) blanked the New Jersey Jackals (11-20) by a 6-0 final on Friday.
Locked in from the early get-go, Larson sat down seven of the first nine he faced - striking out four of them - in his seventh start of the season, giving the Titans a chance to strike offensively in the early going.
In the bottom of the second against Jackals rookie right-hander Austin Parsley (loss, 0-4) - a pair of one-out singles stood aboard for Jamey Smart, who eventually went down swinging for the second out. Next, the Titans got a favourable bounce on a grounder from Jake Guenther that was mishandled by Edwin Tavarez at first base, leading to a pair of runs on the error.
The error appeared to doom the Jackals - as the home side eventually loaded the bases with two down - setting up a bases-clearing double from Christian Ibarra to make it 5-0.
In the third, Larson ran into a bit of trouble seeing the bases fill up after a hit, walk, and a hit batter - getting out of the jam with a soft pop-up to left to toss up yet another zero.
For the first time in franchise history in the fourth, the lefty tossed an immaculate inning - striking out Nilo Rijo, Edwin Tavarez, and Frank Nigro on nine pitches.
With their starter dealing, AJ Wright cashed in a Jackie Urbaez double against Jackals righty Ryan Velasquez with a sacrifice fly in the seventh, making it 6-0.
After leaving two on in the eighth, Larson recorded a perfect ninth - for the second complete game shutout of his career.
Larson allowed just four hits in the win, walking two, hitting one, and striking out a career-best 13 opposing hitters.
The San Diego product joins Canadian lefty Evan Grills as the lone members of the franchise to toss nine-inning complete games, with Larson's being the first ending in a shutout. Tyler Jandron recorded a complete game shutout in the playoffs - shutting down the Quebec Capitales in game one of the 2022 Frontier League Division Series.
With the bats, the Titans' offence recorded a season-high five doubles in the win - with Jackie Urbaez notching two extra-base knocks.
The Ottawa Titans continue their six-game homestand with the second of three against the New Jersey Jackals on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live streamed on Flo Baseball.
For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.
Images from this story
|
Ottawa Titans' Grant Larson in action
