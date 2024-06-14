Bolts Finish June with 9 of 12 at Ozinga

The ThunderBolts finish June with nine of twelve at home starting June 18! Check out our preview for the rest of the month...

Tuesday, June 18th at 6:35 pm vs. Florence - $3 Tickets, $2 Hot Dogs, $2 Chips & $2 Soda/Water: Value Tuesday is back and better then ever! All lower and upper level box seats are JUST $3.00 each! Just walk on up to the box office. The 2024 season will see more concession items discounted on Value Tuesdays including $2.00 Hot Dogs, bags of Chips, Soda and Water! (discounted items not valid for 10:35 am day games) Finally, all kids can run the bases after every home game!

Wednesday, June 19th at 6:35 pm vs. Florence - SecureOne Security Services - Illinois Military Appreciation Night, Senior Night and Karaoke: Every Wednesday & Sunday is Military Appreciation Day presented by SecureOne Security Services - Illinois. Any veteran or active military member receives two tickets to that date's game. Just walk up to the ballpark box office on the day of any Wednesday or Sunday home game and show your military ID.

Also on Wednesday nights only, Seniors 55-years of age and older get a free ticket to that night's game. (Senior deal not valid for 10:35 am day games. Night games only!) Free senior tickets available on the night-of-the-game at the box office only...just walk up!

We don't forget about the kids on Wednesday night... Get FOUR Wednesday night tickets for JUST $5 each AND receive TWO free passes to Indiana Beach Amusement Park! This deal is available on-line and at the box office at anytime. Purchase your "Baseball & Beach Combo Deal" on-line HERE. Once you come up to the "Confirm" page while you are going through the process of purchasing tickets on-line, type the word Beach in the box down below and click "APPLY PROMOTIONS."

Finally, every Wednesday night is Karaoke Night. Sign up in advance by emailing us at [email protected]. Please type in the subject line "KARAOKE," and tell us your name, seat location and song you will be performing. Sign up will also be available at the game should spots be available. All participants will receive a FREE hot dog and drink token (alcohol included). NOTE: No Karaoke at 10:35 am games (5-15, 5-22, 6-26, 7-31) Don't forget that all kids can run the bases after every home game!

Thursday, June 20th at 6:35 pm vs. Florence - White Castle Wrestling Thursday with Beer & Seltzer Specials: We bring back our amazing White Castle Wrestling Thursdays in 2024! Every Wrestling Thursday the Windy City ThunderBolts transforms into the Windy City Sliders! The home team will wear special "Sliders" team jerseys which will be auctioned off with ALL proceeds going to Castle Shares charity! Bidding is on-line only and opens on our first wrestling night Thursday, June 20th. More information and a link to bid will be available soon. Below is an image of last year's jersey and the 2024 version will be announced soon.

Also every Thursday night features fantastic drink specials courtesy of Lakeshore Beverage! 2024 drink specials include...

- $1.75 Retro Beers include 12 oz cans of Busch Light, Natural Light, Old Milwaukee and Naturdays - $2.75 Beers include 16 oz cans & draft of Bud, Bud Light, Mic Ultra, PBR, Old Style AND 12 oz cans of Bud Light Lime - All other beer and seltzers are just $4.00 After the game, EGO Pro Chicago Wrestling performs their fantastic 1-hour postgame wrestling show presented by White Castle! Finally all kids can run the bases after every home game!

Tuesday, June 25th at 6:35 pm vs. Lake Erie - $3 Tickets, $2 Hot Dogs, $2 Chips & $2 Soda/Water: Value Tuesday is back and better then ever! All lower and upper level box seats are JUST $3.00 each! Just walk on up to the box office. The 2024 season will see more concession items discounted on Value Tuesdays including $2.00 Hot Dogs, bags of Chips, Soda and Water! (discounted items not valid for 10:35 am day games) Finally, all kids can run the bases after every home game! ------------------------------------- Wednesday, June 26th at 10:35 am vs. Lake Erie - Splash Day I: Our Splash Days are back! Get ready to get wet as we call on all day cares and summer camps! Root on your ThunderBolts as our ballpark becomes a H2O wonderland with balloons, sprinklers and more! As always kids run the bases after the game. NOTICE: Senior Night promotion NOT valid for 10:35 am Splash Days.

Every Wednesday & Sunday is Military Appreciation Day presented by SecureOne Security Services - Illinois. Any veteran or active military member receives two tickets to that date's game. Just walk up to the ballpark box office on the day of any Wednesday or Sunday home game and show your military ID.

------------------------------------- Thursday, June 27th at 6:35 pm vs. Lake Erie - White Castle Wrestling Thursday with Beer & Seltzer Specials: We bring back our amazing White Castle Wrestling Thursdays in 2024! Every Wrestling Thursday the Windy City ThunderBolts transforms into the Windy City Sliders! The home team will wear special "Sliders" team jerseys which will be auctioned off with ALL proceeds going to Castle Shares charity! Bidding is on-line only and opens on our first wrestling night Thursday, June 20th. More information and a link to bid will be available soon. Below is an image of last year's jersey and the 2024 version will be announced soon.

Also every Thursday night features fantastic drink specials courtesy of Lakeshore Beverage! 2024 drink specials include...

- $1.75 Retro Beers include 12 oz cans of Busch Light, Natural Light, Old Milwaukee and Naturdays - $2.75 Beers include 16 oz cans & draft of Bud, Bud Light, Mic Ultra, PBR, Old Style AND 12 oz cans of Bud Light Lime - All other beer and seltzers are just $4.00 After the game, EGO Pro Chicago Wrestling performs their fantastic 1-hour postgame wrestling show presented by White Castle! Finally all kids can run the bases after every home game! -------------------------------------

Friday, June 28th at 6:35 pm vs. Evansville - Princess & Pirate Night with Postgame Fireworks, Character Appearances and Giveaways: Our popular Princess & Pirate Night returns with appearances by Aurora, Belle, Moana and Captain Jack Sparrow courtesy of Princess Fairytale Parties; Also the first 500 kids receive a princess tiara or pirate eye-patch. Pregame parade for all those dressed in princess or pirate costumes starts at 6:00 pm! Movie clips, music, sing-alongs and special promotions will go on during the night. We didn't forget about the adults! The first 500 adults 21-years of age and older receive a Can Koozie giveaway from JULIE, Inc. Stick around after the game for our famous fireworks show! Finally all kids can run the bases after every home game!

For Friday Nights ONLY: We are bringing back that spectacular combo deal for Fridays only! Get 2 upper level seats, 2 hot dogs, and 2 beers/sodas/waters for JUST $26. This deal is available on-line and MUST be purchased BEFORE the date of the game.

Purchase your combo on-line HERE: Once you come up to the "Confirm" page while you are going through the process of purchasing tickets on-line, type the word Combo in the box down below and click "APPLY PROMOTIONS"

Saturday, June 29th at 6:05 pm vs. Evansville - Jimmy Buffett Night with Pregame Live Music & Postgame Fireworks presented by Lakeshore Beverage: Jimmy Buffett Night presented by Lakeshore Beverage is back with postgame fireworks! Cheeseburger & margarita specials! First 500 fans will receive a Hawaiian Lei! Jimmy Buffett music is played all game long as well as live pregame entertainment from "Todd Donnelly Music" (4:15 - 5:30 pm). Finally all kids can run the bases after every home game!

Sunday, June 30th at 1:05 pm vs. Evansville - JULIE, Inc. Family Sunday: Family Sundays are back presented by JULIE, Inc! Get your JULIE Jenks' Family Pack for JUST $45! Families will receive 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 chips, 4 sodas, 4 ice cream cups AND 4 souvenirs! (foam finger, hat, sunglasses, softy ball and thunderstick) On top of the affordable ticket option, families will be able to enjoy face painting from Marvelous Faces and a fantastic in-game live animal presentation from Dave DiNaso's Traveling World of Reptiles! After the game all fans are allowed on the field to run the bases, play catch in the outfield and get autographs from your favorite ThunderBolts!

Purchase your family pack by walking up to the box office at anytime or you can purchase the packs on-line (instructions below): Purchase on-line HERE: Once you come up to the "Confirm" page while you are going through the process of purchasing tickets on-line, type the word Jenks in the box down below and click "APPLY PROMOTIONS"

