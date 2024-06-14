ValleyCats Storm Past Aigles with 11-Run Outburst

June 14, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (16-15) offense erupted on Friday at Stade Quillorama with an 11-6 victory over the Trois-Rivières Aigles (15-15).

Tri-City opened the scoring in the first. Javeyan Williams and Alec Olund worked a walk against Braeden Allemann. Kyle Novak followed up with an RBI single. Two batters later, Chris Burgess drove in Olund with a single to give the ValleyCats a 2-0 lead.

Tri-City continued to keep the line moving in the second. Highlights included an RBI groundout from Williams, run-scoring doubles from Olund and Ian Walters, and the second RBI single of the night for Novak, which all helped provide the ValleyCats with a 6-0 advantage.

Trois-Rivières responded in the fifth. Arlo Marynczak hit Jacob Carroll with a pitch. Carroll went to second after L.P. Pelletier picked up a single. Carroll came around on a knock from Raphael Gladu. Pelletier and Gladu moved up 90 feet after an error from Burgess. Brandon Hernandez walked to load the bases. Brendon Dadson plated two with a single to cut the deficit to 6-3.

Marynczak received a no-decision. He pitched 4.2 innings, yielding three runs on five hits, and walked three.

Tri-City added in the sixth. Logan Hofmann walked Ryan Cash, and Williams singled him to second. Hernando Mejia entered, and allowed an RBI single to Olund to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 7-3.

Walters walked to open the seventh. Burgess laid down a sac bunt, and Walters advanced to second. Dylan Broderick collected an RBI double. Broderick went to third on a wild pitch, and scored on an error from Carroll to put Tri-City on top, 9-3.

The Aigles showed some life in the bottom of the seventh. James Smibert singled against Gino Sabatine before stealing second, and advancing to third after an error from Burgess. Gladu had his second RBI of the evening with a single to trim the deficit to 9-4.

Williams manufactured a run in the eighth. He was issued a walk by Carter Raffield before stealing second and third, and then crossed the plate after an error from Carroll to make it a 10-4 game.

Dadson singled in the home half of the eighth. Steve Brown singled, and Dadson went to third. Thomas Green lifted a sac fly to make it a 10-5 affair.

Broderick tripled in the ninth, and came around on a wild pitch to give the ValleyCats an 11-5 lead.

Pelletier worked a walk off Nathan Medrano in the bottom of the ninth, and stole second. Hernandez brought in Pelletier with a double to cut the deficit to 11-6. Medrano proceeded to retire the next two batters to seal the victory.

Sabatine (2-0) earned the win. He tossed three frames, giving up two runs on four hits, and struck out three.

Allemann (0-2) received the loss. He lasted 1.2 innings, allowing six runs, three earned on five hits, walking three, and striking out two.

Tri-City goes for the series win against Trois-Rivières on Saturday, June 15 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 11 | TROIS-RIVIÈRES 6

W: Gino Sabatine (2-0)

L: Braeden Allemann (0-2)

Time of Game: 3:00

Attendance: 1,376

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.