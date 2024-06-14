Knockouts Bested by Capitales in Game One of Series

QUEBEC, CA. - Guillermo Garcia went 5 for 5 with a home run and 4 RBIs to give Quebec a triumphant 13-6 victory over New England on Friday night at Stade Canac. The Capitales improved to 18-13 while the Knockouts dropped to 11-19.

The Capitales' starting pitcher Ryan Sandberg secured the win after pitching six innings. During his time on the mound, he allowed five hits, four runs (with two being earned), walked two batters, and achieved five strikeouts against the Knockouts. However the Knockouts' starting pitcher, Matt Croin, faced a tough outing and ultimately took the loss. He pitched for five innings, allowing ten hits and nine runs (with eight being earned), while also walking a batter and striking out two.

The Capitales had a strong start to the game, quickly loading the bases with just one out in the bottom of the first inning. Garcia then hit an RBI single, bringing in a run, followed by Jake MacKenzie who hit a fly ball to left field, allowing Garcia to score on a sacrifice fly and extend Quebec's lead to 2-0.

The first two knockouts reach on base in the second a few batters later, Jake Boone delivered an RBI single cutting Quebec lead to one with the score 2-1. Boone advanced to second on an error by the left fielder allowing Brady West to tie the game at two apiece.

With one out in the third, Kyle Crowl hit a single, followed by Garcia's double, putting Quebec in a favorable position with two runners in scoring position. Mackenzie then walked, loading the bases. Jonathan Lacroix stepped up and delivered a game-changing hit, driving in three runs with a powerful double. This boosted the Capitales into the lead with a score of 5-2.

The Knockouts had runners in the corners with nobody out in the fourth when West hit a sacrifice fly to left field, allowing New England to cut the lead to 5-3. In the bottom half of the inning, Marc-Antonie Lebreux singled, and Jemuel Valentin crushed a two-run homer, marking his second home run of the season and extending the lead to 7-3. However, Quebec wasn't done yet with two outs in the inning. Garcia hit a solo homerun for the second time this season.

New England in the sixth scored another run. Austin White started it off by hitting a single and then stealing second base. After that, West walked, putting two Knockouts players on base. Ramon Jimenez then came through with a crucial RBI double, but even with that hit, the Knockouts found themselves trailing by four with the score at 8-4. The team's hopes of a big inning were dashed when Boone grounded out, leaving two runners stranded in scoring position as the top of the sixth inning came to an end.

In the bottom half of the inning, Quebec had all the bases filled with nobody out when Crowl was hit by a pitch, allowing a run to score. Garcia then stepped up and hit a two-run double, propelling Quebec into the lead with a score of 11-4.

New England in the top of the seventh had runners on first and third base when Garcia hit a ground ball to the shortstop, Crowl, allowing a runner to score, cutting the lead to 11-5. Following that, the Knockouts' newcomer Keagan Calero hit a base hit, and then White hit a ground ball, allowing another run to score.

Quebec had two runners in scoring position and nobody out in the seventh. When Valentin delivered a 2 RBI single, which led to a 13-6.

Garcia stood out with a five-game night for the Capitales, while Valentin also contributed with three hits. Additionally, Crowl, Laceoix, and Tyler Blaum each notched a hit. New England's Austin White had a multi-hit game, and five different Knockouts players each recorded a hit during the game.

The Knockouts are back in Quebec tomorrow for game two of their series against the Capitales. They return to Campanelli Stadium on Tuesday, June 18th for their second home series against the Ottawa Titans. Tickets for the game can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

