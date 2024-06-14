Wild Things Grab Early Lead, Hold on to Defeat Boomers

SAUGET, Il. - Behind seven runs of early offense in the series opener at Wintrust Field, Washington raced out to a lead and held on to win 9-6 against Schaumburg Friday night.

The Wild Things plated two in the second inning to start the scoring. Caleb McNeely swiped third and scored on a throwing error by the catcher on the same play. Then with Alex Ovalles at third, JC Santini grounded to first to plate the second run of the inning for the visitors. In the third, Ethan Wilder singled home a run, Wagner Lagrange hit a sacrifice fly, McNeely tripled home two and Ovalles doubled home a tally. The five-run, five-hit inning led the Wild Things to a 7-0 lead.

Schaumburg scored a run in the fourth on an RBI single by Seth Gray, the first run against Washington right hander Jordan DiValerio. Washington responded in the fifth with an RBI single by McNeely that made it 8-1. The Boomers scored in the bottom of that frame on a homer by Evan Orzech. In the sixth, Wilder notched his second RBI single of the evening, but Schaumburg responded by cutting the lead to three with a four-run sixth.

Both starters had their days end after the sixth inning or during it. DiValerio allowed six runs in 5.1 innings but got the win to go to 4-1. Justin Goossen-Brown pitched 2.2 innings of three-hit, scoreless ball before Ryan Munoz got the save, his first as a Wild Thing, with a 1-2-3 ninth.

McNeely notched four hits in the win, a new career high. He was joined in the multi-hit department by Robert Chayka, Wilder and Tommy Caufield. All but JC Santini reached in the victory, as Washington goes to 21-9, atop the West Division still by a half a game as we approach the one-third way point of the campaign.

The middle game of the series is set for tomorrow at 7:30/6:30 p.m. CT at Wintrust Field. Washington will send Dariel Fregio to the hill against Cole Cook.

