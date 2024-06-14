Boomers Unable to Overcome Early Deficit

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers fell behind 7-0 early and were unable to comeback, falling 9-6 to the Washington Wild Things in the opener of a weekend series at Wintrust Field.

Washington opened the scoring in the top of the second with two unearned runs against Schaumburg starter Aaron Glickstein. The Wild Things added five more in the third, sending nine to the plate and tallying five hits, three for extra bases. Caleb McNeely, who finished with four hits in the contest, notched a two-run triple in the frame. Glickstein was able to complete six innings but allowed single runs in the fifth and sixth to counter runs by the Boomers.

Seth Gray knocked home the first run for the Boomers with an RBI single in the fourth. Evan Orzech launched his first pro homer in the fifth. The Boomers were able to draw within 9-6 by scoring four times in the sixth. Will Prater lifted a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded and Tyler Depreta-Johnson followed with a two-run double to bounce Washington starter Jordan DiValerio from the game. Alec Craig capped the frame with an RBI single but the Boomers could not score against the Washington bullpen as Justin Goossen-Brown and Ryan Munoz combined on 3.2 scoreless innings.

Glickstein took the loss, slipping to 1-2 after allowing nine runs, seven earned, in six frames. Peter Tveite struck out four in two scoreless innings and Mitch White added a scoreless ninth. The Boomers finished with 11 hits in the loss. Christian Fedko notched three along with Kyle Fitzgerald.

The Boomers (19-11) welcome Washington again on Saturday night at 6:30pm. There will be postgame fireworks and the contest will serve as Alzheimer's Awareness Night. The Boomers will wear special purple jerseys to be auctioned off to benefit LMJ's Lost Souls thanks to Matt Harrold American Family Insurance. LHP Cole Cook (1-2, 3.00) is scheduled to start for the Boomers opposite RHP Dariel Fregio (3-2, 6.14). Tickets for the Saturday contest and all games in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

