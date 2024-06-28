Y'alls Snag Third Win in a Row
June 28, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Florence Y'alls News Release
Florence entered the game with only two available relief pitchers, so the responsibility fell to starter Reed Smith to shoulder the hefty load. Having gone six innings in all three of his prior pro starts, this challenge was no problem for the Louisiana Tech alum. Smith finished with 6.1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, and 5 K.
Left-hander Joe Kemlage relieved Smith, finishing the game with a final line of 2.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, and 2 K. Those two carrying the game saved an extra arm for an exhausted bullpen.
The bats showed up in a big way with two players combining for the majority of the RBIs. Center fielder T.J. Reeves homered in his third-straight game on the way to a 3-for-4 night with 3 RBIs. Catcher Sergio Gutierrez added on the team's third grand slam of the season (and second of the week after Reeves' Tuesday night walkoff grand slam) as a part of his 1-for-3 line with 5 RBIs.
Game Two of the weekend series begins with a 6:36 p.m. first pitch on Margharitaville Night, which doubles as Rockin' Saturday. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will be treated to a parrot-shaped hat.
