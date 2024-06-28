Knockouts Shut Out By Aigles In Series Opener

BROCKTON, MA. - Braeden Allemann pitched six shutout innings, and Luis Curbello went 1 for 4 with a 2-run home run to give Trois-Rivieres a 4-0 shutout victory against New England on Friday night at Campanelli Stadium. The Aigles improved to 23-18, while the Knockouts dropped to 12-30.

Before the game, New England Knockouts skipper Jared Edmondson spoke about some takeaways from earlier in the season when both of these teams met in Canada. "It was so long ago it's hard to say. Neither one of us are the same team that we were then. So, it's the same thing every night. If you play well, you've got a good chance to win. If you make mistakes and don't do the things that you are supposed to do, you're going to be in trouble. Those guys are good. Matthew Rusch is a great manager. He has done a great job putting this together. He knows what he is doing so they are going to be ready to play."

Jalen Garcia added what is the key for him to produce and drive runs in throughout the season. "I think not putting pressure on ourselves, you know having good at-bats and getting the pitch that you want and not missing it that's going to be key going up there free swinging and trying to do some damage and help bringing home some of the fleas."

Trois-Rivieres' starter Allemann delivered an outstanding performance, securing the win by pitching six scoreless innings. He only allowed two hits, walked two batters, and struck out nine impressive. Hernando Mejia delivered a remarkable performance, securing the save by pitching three scoreless innings in relief and striking out three batters. Meanwhile, New England's starting pitcher Casey Bargo experienced a tough outing, taking the loss after pitching 2.2 innings. Bargo conceded a hit and two runs (one earned), while also struggling with control by issuing three walks. Despite striking out two batters, it was a challenging game for Bargo.

Tommy Kretzler led off the bottom of the second with a walk to start things off. After a couple of batters, with two outs, the tension mounted as Ramon Jimenez hit a single to left field, putting the Knockouts in a promising position with two runners on base. However, Noah Lucier struck out looking on a border line pitch just outside the strike zone, leaving two runners stranded, and New England missed a scoring opportunity.

Thomas Green was hit by a pitch at the beginning of the top of the third inning. He then managed to steal second base. With one out, both L.P. Pelletier and Raphael Gladu walked, loading the bases for Trois-Rivieres. Dalton Combs reached first based on an error by Jimenez at first, allowing Aigles to take a 1-0 lead. Brendon Dadson walked with two outs, bringing home another run and ultimately ending Bargo's night as he left the game due to an apparent injury.

In the bottom half of the third inning, with just one out, Austin White was hit by a pitch from Allemann. He then successfully stole second base. A few batters later, John Cristino fell victim to a pitch and was hit. With New England now having two runners on base and two outs. Kretzler struck out swinging, concluding the third inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Garcia was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Brady West then singled to right field, putting runners on the corners with nobody out. Jimenez walked to load the bases, but the Knockouts were unable to capitalize as Lucier lined out to Dalton Combs at first, and J.R. DiSarcina grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Moving on to the top of the fifth, the Aigles sparked a two-out rally when Combs hit a single to right field, and Curbelo hit his ninth home run of the season.

Allemann retired the last eight batters that he faced as he pitched six shutout innings of work.

Trois-Rivieres' pitchers, Allemann and Mejia, put on an impressive performance by retiring the final 16 Knockout hitters to end the game.

Jimenez and West managed to get a hit for New England, each with one hit. For Trois-Rivieres, Combs was the only player to have multiple hits. Gladu, Green, and Curbelo each contributed with a single hit for the Aigles.

The Knockouts are back at Campanelli Stadium tomorrow night, hosting Trois-Rivieres in game two of their weekend series. Tickets for the weekend can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

