Lake Erie Swipes Pitcher's Duel to Open Series, Foster Records New Career High in K's

June 28, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

AVON, Ohio - For the second night in a row, Washington's pitching staff put together a very solid night, but a two-run third inning for Lake Erie was the difference as Lake Erie took a pitcher's duel at Crushers Stadium, 2-1, pulling within a half game of the Wild Things for first in the West Division.

Kobe Foster was excellent. He allowed two third inning runs on an RBI triple by Logan Thomason and an RBI single by Alfredo Gonzalez. Those were two of nine hits he surrendered in his first loss of the season. He hit a batter and walked one but struck out a new career-best 10 opposing batters in the start, his ninth of the season. Foster fell to 4-1 on the season.

Washington's lone run came in the first inning to lead the game off, sort of like Gateway's last night. It was the second homer of the year for second baseman Evan Berkey that accounted for Washington's only run on five hits. The Wild Things had three runners reach in the first but were held to four baserunners the rest of the night in total. Wagner Lagrange singled in the ninth to reach as the tying run but didn't get to advance.

Lake Erie pitchers fanned 13 as did Washington's, with Alex Carrillo working a scoreless eighth for the Wild Things. He whiffed the side in his first appearance since June 12 coming back from a nagging injury. Lake Erie's pen struck out eight Washington hitters after starter Matt Mulhearn fanned five in six innings. He got the win to go to 2-3.

The best two teams in the league by runs allowed and ERA will face off again tomorrow. Zach Kirby will start for Washington against Anthony Escobar for Lake Erie. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

