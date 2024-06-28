Titans Take Wild Offensive Opener from Jackals

June 28, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans on game night

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans on game night(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (24-17) started off the Canada Day long weekend with some early fireworks, riding a trio of multi-run frames to double up the New Jersey Jackals (12-29) by a 10-5 final on Friday, winning their fourth in a row.

The opener began with a bang in the bottom of the first - seeing a leadoff triple from Jackie Urbaez stand 90 feet away against right-hander Jalon Long (loss, 3-3), who later unleashed a wild pitch to score the opening run.

With a man on later in the inning - Jason Dicochea hit his fifth homer of the year and second in as many days with a two-run blast to left-centre. After it was announced that the captain would retire after the game to pursue a career in coaching - Dicochea had the Titans up 3-0 after one.

Pitching with the lead entering the second - Scott Prins (win, 2-3) saw nine Jackals come to the plate, with three coming around to score on four hits. Ryan Ford and Nilo Rijo connected for RBI singles while a balk plated another - seeing the game tied up at three.

The Titans bounced right back in support of the rookie starter - seeing the offence take advantage of an error as Michel Fuhrman pulled a double inside the third base bag and down the left field line, scoring Taylor Wright to make it 4-3.

Two innings later in the fourth, Michael Fuhrman smoked his second triple of the season off the left-centre field fence - scoring on a Jackie Urbaez sac fly, making it 5-3.

After tossing two scoreless frames and with the lead - Prins saw back-to-back two-out doubles come across to score, as the Jackals once again tied the score - this time at five.

A half inning later in the bottom of the fifth - the Titans took advantage of another error, seeing Jamey Smart put the Titans ahead for good with a single to right-centre. After the base hit, Long exited the game with two still on - as Brendan O'Donnell lifted a sac fly to right, scoring Jason Dicochea to make it 7-5.

Exiting after five - Prins left in line for the win after allowing five runs - four earned - on eight hits, walking two, hitting one, and striking out five for his second win in his last three departs.

After a third error scored one in the seventh against Chris Mormile - a Taylor Wright double and yet another knock from Michael Fuhrman helped the Titans finish the scoring by reaching double digits.

In relief - Jonah Jenkins, McLain Harris, and Matt Dallas combined to toss four shutout innings out of the bullpen.

The Titans have won four in a row, six straight against the Jackals, and seven consecutive on home field - while also emerging as winners in 14 of the last 17 contests.

Michael Fuhrman shined in the opener by going 3-for-3 with a double, triple, walk, and two RBI - while also throwing out three base stealers defensively from behind the dish.

Jackie Urbaez and Jason Dicochea had two-hit performances while Jake Guenther continued his great week with a three-hit night.

The Ottawa Titans continue their six-game homestand with the second of three against the New Jersey Jackals on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.