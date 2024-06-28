ThunderBolts Knocked Out by Lake Erie

June 28, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The Lake Erie Crushers opened up a ten-run lead in the middle innings and cruised to an 11-3 defeat of the ThunderBolts at Ozinga Field in the rubber match of a three-game set Thursday night.

The Crushers (26-16) scored their first run in the top of the second inning when Ethan Skender singled and stole second base. Skender came all the way around to score on a Ronald Washington infield hit.

Aside from that run, ThunderBolts starter Ruddy Gomez pitched well over 3.1 innings. He struck out seven hitters and walked only one. In the top of the fourth, Gomez departed with an injury and his replacement, Dan Brown, was unable to find the strike zone. Brown faced seven batters and all of them reached - six on walks and one on a hit by pitch. Four runs scored as the Crushers' lead ballooned to 5-0.

Lake Erie put the game away with five more runs in the sixth. They got RBI hits from Vincent Byrd, Washington and John Tuccillo.

The first run for the Bolts (17-26) came in the bottom of the sixth. Garrett Broussard singled and Joe Johnson doubled him in. They added another run the following inning when Kyle Harbison singled and Thomas Rodriguez followed with an RBI triple.

Lake Erie added a run in the top of the ninth before Christian Kuzemka's RBI single in the bottom of the frame capped the scoring.

Darrien Ragins (4-0) pitched 5.1 innings and allowed one run for the win. Gomez (0-2) took the loss.

The ThunderBolts remain at home on Friday to begin a three-game series against the Evansville Otters. Buddie Pindel (5-2, 2.05) is the game one starter for the Bolts on Princess and Pirate Night at Ozinga Field. The game will be followed by a fireworks show. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 and fans not in attendance can find the broadcast through wcthunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 28, 2024

ThunderBolts Knocked Out by Lake Erie - Windy City ThunderBolts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.