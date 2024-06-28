Otters Add to Local Talent Ahead of Weekend Series

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have signed former University of Evansville pitcher Jakob Meyer ahead of tonight's game at Windy City.

"We're excited to welcome another talented local player to our team," Otters field manager Andy McCauley said. "We are eager to see Jakob take the jump into professional baseball."

Meyer is coming off his fifth season of baseball at the University of Evansville. He has served in many roles throughout the years - including closer, high-leverage reliever and even a start his freshman year. In 2021, '22 and '24, Meyer was the Purple Aces' primary closer, earning 15 of his 16 career saves across that time.

In his collegiate career, Meyer had a career 4.80 ERA across 90 appearances. In 133.0 innings, he struck out 145 and held opponents to a .227 batting average.

He pitched in all three matchups with Tennessee in the NCAA Super Regionals June 7-9 in Knoxville, TN and was a key piece of the pitching in the game two victory. In that game, Meyer threw 3.2 innings, allowing just one run on two hits to help solidify the win for the Aces.

The Otters open a three-game set with the Windy City ThunderBolts tonight in Crestwood, IL at 6:35 p.m. CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

