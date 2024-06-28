Boulders Double up Jackals

June 28, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona NY - The Boulders got a tie-breaking leadoff home run in the bottom of the sixth inning from LF David Vinsky and took their one-game series from the rival New Jersey Jackals (13-28), 4-2.

New York (27-12) fell behind in the first inning on Robb Paller's two-run HR off RHP Garrett Cooper (Win, 4-1 - 7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 3 K), but answered right back in the bottom half on 1B Peyton Isaacson's two-run double.

The Boulders would go ahead for good on Vinsky's home run to the right centerfield bleachers, his 10th of the season and team-leading 41st RBI, before Isaacson capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

New York's defense turned four double plays on the night, while RHP Dylan Smith nailed down his sixth save of the year, working around a one-out hit batter and two walks before finishing off NJ with back-to-back strikeouts.

Jackals LHP Jake Kuchmaner (Loss, 2-3 - 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 W, 3 K) had to leave because of an apparent shoulder injury.

On deck for the first place Boulders, a three-game showdown in Québec vs. the second place Capitales. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 7:05pm EDT.

