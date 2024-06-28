Albert's Hit Backs up Pindel's Gem in ThunderBolts' Win

CRESTWOOD, IL - Armando Albert's walk-off single in the bottom of the tenth inning delivered the ThunderBolts a 2-1 win over the Evansville Otters at Ozinga Field Friday night.

For most of the night, pitching was the story as Buddie Pindel struck out the first five batters he faced. Evansville's starter, Jon Beymer, was just as effective, not allowing a hit until the fourth inning.

The offense wasn't able to take the spotlight until the bottom of the sixth, when the ThunderBolts (18-26) took their first lead. Emmanuel Sanchez walked and stole second in front of a two-out triple from Henry Kusiak.

The Bolts held their 1-0 lead until the eighth inning. Jomar Reyes reached on an error and the Otters (17-26) loaded the bases with back-to-back singles. Pindel departed after 7.1 innings and Giovanni DiGiacomo tied the score with a sacrifice fly.

The game went to the tenth inning tied at one and Tyler LaPorte pitched a 1-2-3 inning out of the Windy City bullpen to keep the Otters off the board.

In the bottom of the tenth, Kyle Harbison bunted the tiebreaker runner to third base, bringing Albert to the plate with one out. Starting just his second professional game, Albert lined a single to right field, his first pro hit, to score Kingston Liniak and win the game 2-1.

LaPorte (1-0) was credited with the win and Pavin Parks (0-1), who started the game at shortstop, allowed the winning run to score to take the loss.

The ThunderBolts will try to make two wins in a row against the Otters on Saturday night. It's Jimmy Buffett Night presented by Lakeshore Beverage at Ozinga Field and gates open early for a 4:30 performance from Mr. Myers. The game will be followed by a fireworks show. John Mikolaicyk (1-1, 5.73) starts for Windy City against Evansville's Zach Smith (3-4, 3.48). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 and fans not in attendance can find the broadcast through wcthunderbolts.com.

