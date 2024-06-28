Evansville Defeated in Extra Innings Affair

CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The Evansville Otters fell in extra innings on Friday night at Ozinga Field to the Windy City ThunderBolts in a 2-1 finish.

Jon Beymer in a bullpen day put together his best appearance of the year. His first start totaled 68 pitches and four innings of shutout baseball, and the right-hander left with the game still scoreless on both sides.

The ThunderBolts (18-26) took the lead in the sixth inning by plating a run. In the eighth frame, the Otters (17-26) answered by answering with one of their own. With the bases loaded and one out, Giovanni DiGiacomo hit a sacrifice fly to left-center field, scoring Jomar Reyes who reached on an error.

Michael McAvene struck out three and maneuvered around an Otters error in the ninth, sending the game to extra inning.

Heading into the tenth, Randy Bednar began on second base with the international tiebreaker rules in play. He moved to third on a ground ball to the right side of the infield, but was stranded there after two more weak rollers to the pitcher and third baseman.

Windy City laid down a sacrifice bunt to move their commissioner's runner to third, and the next batter singled him in to walk off. The ThunderBolts have walked off against Evansville in both games at Ozinga Field in 2024.

Pavin Parks (0-1) took the loss and Tyler LaPorte (1-0) earned the win with both pitchers throwing in the final inning.

The Otters were held to four hits, their lowest marker of the season for the second night in three games. Logan Brown accounted for half of the knocks. Windy City totaled three base hits in the win.

Evansville is now 5-11 in series opening contests. They look to bounce back tomorrow in the middle game against Windy City, with a first pitch of 6:05 p.m. CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

