'Cats' Offense Backs Quality Start from Vargas

June 28, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

AUGUSTA, NJ - The Tri-City ValleyCats (20-23) continued to fire on all cylinders against the Sussex County Miners (14-28), and defeated them 9-5 on Friday at Skylands Stadium.

Tri-City jumped on Tyler Thornton in the first. Javeyan Williams extended his team-best hit streak to nine games with an infield knock. Demias Jimerson walked before Oscar Campos brought in Williams with a single. Kyle Novak singled in a run, and Campos went to second. The latter came around as Thornton threw the ball away on a pickoff attempt to first, which provided the ValleyCats a 3-0 advantage.

Sussex County struck in the fourth. Edwin Mateo singled off Jhon Vargas. Cory Acton walked, and Oraj Anu reached on an error from Elvis Peralta, which loaded the bases. Gavin Stupienski brought in a pair with a single. Evan Giordano pulled the Miners ahead, 4-3, with a two-run double.

Tri-City retook the lead in the fifth. Dylan Broderick singled, and Williams drove him in with a triple. Jimerson doubled in Williams to put the ValleyCats on top, 5-4.

Jimerson greeted Billy Parsons with a double in the eighth. Campos collected his second RBI of the evening with a double. Ian Walters plated Campos with a single to make it a 7-4 affair.

Sussex County added in the bottom of the eighth. Alec Sayre, Jason Agresti, and Giordano singled off Arlo Marynczak to place a runner at every square base with one out. Willie Escala picked up an RBI on a fielder's choice. Gabriel Maciel just missed a go-ahead three-run homer as Broderick made the catch at the fence to preserve the 7-5 lead for Tri-City.

Parsons walked Ryan Cash in the ninth. Broderick was then hit by a pitch. Williams laid down a sac bunt, and both runners advanced 90 feet. Jimerson lifted a sac fly, and Campos had an RBI single to provide the 'Cats with a 9-5 advantage.

Marynczak was handed his first professional save after sealing the victory with a scoreless ninth. Overall, the tall right-hander tossed two innings, allowing one run on three hits, walking one, and striking out one.

Vargas (5-2) earned the win, and turned in a quality start. He pitched six frames, yielding four runs, one earned on six hits, walking two, and striking out four on 110 pitches. It was the third time this season he threw 110 pitches or more.

Thornton (3-4) received the loss. He went six innings, giving up five runs, four earned on seven hits, walking two, and striking out four.

The ValleyCats look to take the series win over Miners on Saturday, June 29 th. First pitch is at 6:35 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 9 | SUSSEX COUNTY 5

W: Jhon Vargas (5-2)

L: Tyler Thornton (3-4)

S: Arlo Marynczak (1)

Time of Game: 2:49

Attendance: 1,727

