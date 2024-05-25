Y'alls Rock Their Way to Giant Win

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (5-8), presented by Towne Properties, battered the Evansville Otters (5-10) 20-2 on Saturday night.

The Y'alls set season highs throughout the contest with a six-run third inning being eclipsed by a seven-run sixth, with a season-best 25 hits, scoring a season-best 20 runs.

Not only were those 20 tallies the highest total of the year, but they also mark the highest number of runs that the Otters have ever allowed, dethroning the previous mark of 18.

Every single member of the Y'alls starting lineup recorded at least one hit in the giant win including Andrew Lee's first Frontier League hit after coming over from the Chinese Professional League.

Shortstop Alberti Chavez went 3-6 with an RBI, second baseman Ed Johnson went 4-6 with an RBI, third baseman Brian Fuentes finished 3-5 with one RBI, first baseman Craig Massey went 4-4 with four RBIs, designated hitter Zade Richardson launched a home run on the way to a 3-5 game with four RBIs, right fielder T.J. Reeves joined in with a dinger and a 4-6 line adding in 3 RBIs, left fielder Andrew Lee finished with a 1-6 box score, catcher Sergio Gutierrez went 1-4 with a stolen base, and center fielder Ashton Creal rounded the lineup out with a 2-5 game.

2023 Y'alls strikeout leader Edgar Martinez made his first start of 2024 after dealing with a back injury, earning the win, allowing two runs in five innings, and striking out three. Right-handed reliever Ross Thompson managed a four-inning shutout save, taking down eight batters by way of the K.

Florence snaps its six-game drought with the enormous victory. The Y'alls and the Otters play for the series winner on the Florence Y'alls' Family Sunday with a 1:07 p.m. first pitch back at Thomas More Stadium.

