McCarthy Sold to the Twins

May 25, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - It is with great pleasure that the Schaumburg Boomers announce that the contract of outfielder Ryan McCarthy has been sold to the Minnesota Twins.

McCarthy played in each of the first 11 games this year, splitting time between the outfield and the designated hitter role. The left-handed hitter recorded 16 hits in 44 at bats to post a .364 average. McCarthy also connected on three homers while driving home nine. Half of the Florida native's hits were for extra bases, adding four doubles and a triple in addition to the three homers. McCarthy homered in three different contests and was slugging .705 for the 9-3 Boomers.

"We are very excited for Ryan," said manager Jamie Bennett. "He was an immediate fit for our club and I'm certain he will have continued success. He's a physical, hard-working player that is very deserving of this opportunity."

McCarthy hit safely in nine of his 11 games and leaves the team after tallying a hit in five consecutive contests. The outfielder recorded four multi-hit games for the Boomers and tallied a stolen base. McCarthy will receive his second opportunity in the affiliated ranks after spending 42 games in Class-A with the White Sox last year at Kannapolis. McCarthy was signed by the White Sox after batting .372 in the Pioneer League with Great Falls.

McCarthy is the first player from the Boomers to have his contract purchased in the 2024 season and just the fourth position player in team history to have his contract purchased in season. The team has several former players in the Minnesota system including Aaron Rozek who is currently in Double-A with Wichita and had a stint in Triple-A with St. Paul. Derek Shomon, a former coach on manager Jamie Bennett's staff, is currently in the big leagues as the assistant hitting coach with the Twins.

