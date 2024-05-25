Frontier Daily Roundup 5/24

WASHINGTON KEEPS WINNING STREAK ROLLING AGAINST GATEWAY

WASHINGTON, PA - The Washington Wild Things extended their winning streak in a 4-1 victory over the Gateway Grizzlies on Friday at Wild Things Park.

The Wild Things (9-3) now have their longest winning streak since 2018, with their victory over the Grizzlies (7-6) giving them nine in a row. Washington would take the lead in the second inning when C JC Santini doubled down the line in left to bring in the game's first run. 2B Evan Berkey followed with an RBI groundout to make it 2-0 Wild Things. The Grizzlies would get one back in the top of the third on a sacrifice fly, but Washington added two more between the sixth and seventh to cushion their lead at 4-1. LHP Kobe Foster was fabulous for the Wild Things, going seven strong innings and only allowing one run on four hits as he picked up his second win. RHP Gyeongju Kim grabbed his fourth save of the year while RHP Collin Sullivan took the loss for Gateway.

The Wild Things and Grizzlies will play the second game of their weekend series on Saturday at 7:05 PM EDT.

BOOMERS RALLY TO WALK OFF CRUSHERS IN EXTRAS

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers came back from a 5-0 deficit to walk off the Lake Erie Crushers in 10 innings on Friday night.

The Boomers (9-3) waited out a rain delay to take down the Crushers (8-5) in a marathon at Wintrust Field. Lake Erie jumped all over RHP Jackson Hickertt, batting around to put up five runs in the first inning. The Boomers would show signs of life in the second inning, taking advantage of a Lake Erie error to score two unearned runs. The Crushers got a run back in the fourth with a home run to make it 6-2, but the Boomers would answer with another run scoring on a defensive miscue. The Crushers would again add a run, making it 7-3 in the sixth before Schaumburg responded with a four-run rally to tie the game at 7-7. The Crushers were able to score to put themselves ahead in the 10th, but the Boomers once again took advantage of some shaky defense by Lake Erie to tie the game on another error. With the bases loaded and one out, LF Aaron Simmons sent a fly ball deep out to left field to bring in the winning run on a sacrifice fly; Simmons ended the day with two RBIs as RHP Jake Joyce took the win in relief for Schaumburg. RHP Brayden Bonner was tagged with the loss for Lake Erie.

The Boomers will look to take the series in the second game against Lake Erie on Saturday. First pitch is at 4:00 PM EDT.

CAPITALES TAKE OPENER AGAINST TRI-CITY IN SUDDEN DEATH

QUEBEC, CAN. - The Québec Capitales used a defensive stand in sudden death to defeat the Tri-City ValleyCats at Stade Canac on Friday.

The Capitales (7-6) kept things close despite a few early miscues against the ValleyCats (4-9). Tri-City took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning off an error. Québec was able to tie the game in the fifth when 2B Francisco Hernandez hit a single up the middle to bring around LF Tommy Siedl. The score would stay at 1-1 until the ValleyCats stole a run on a passed ball in the 10th inning. The Capitales came back to tie the game with an RBI base hit from 1B Juremi Profar and elected to play defense in sudden death. RHP Frank Moscatiello, in his second inning of relief work, would seal the game in the 11th to give Québec the win.

The Capitales and ValleyCats will play the second game of their series on Saturday at 7:05 PM EDT.

THUNDERBOLTS' LATE RUN SILENCES JOLIET

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Windy City ThunderBolts scored six runs in the eighth inning to take down the Joliet Slammers 8-3 on Friday.

The ThunderBolts (8-6) did not give up their first hit against the Slammers (5-8) until the eighth inning. RHP John Mikolaicyk gave up only one run on a sacrifice fly in his seven innings of work, carrying a no-hitter into the eighth while striking out four. Joliet was able to tie the game with an RBI single in the eighth, but LHP Jack Mahoney was able to keep things under control of the bullpen, striking out the last two batters to leave the bases juiced. Windy City got to work in the bottom of the inning, taking the lead after 2B Ethan Lopez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. C JJ Figueroa and SS Joe Encarnacion both notched back-to-back two-run hits to swell the Windy City lead to 7-2. CF Cam Phelts added another run for good measure, forcing the Slammers to try and fight back down six runs in the ninth. Joliet scored once but could not overcome the deficit. Mahoney grabbed the win for the ThunderBolts while RHP Chase Gockel took the loss for the Slammers.

The ThunderBolts and Slammers will continue their series at Ozinga Field on Saturday at 7:05 PM EDT.

OTTAWA'S LATE HOME RUN TOO MUCH FOR AIGLES

OTTAWA, CAN. - The Ottawa Titans took down the Trois-Rivières Aigles 5-4 at Ottawa Stadium on Friday.

The Titans (6-6) were able to stay close throughout their contest with the Aigles (5-7). Trois-Rivières scored two runs in the first inning, forcing Ottawa to play from behind early. The Titans were able to tie the game in the second, thanks to RBI doubles from 3B AJ Wright and SS Jason Diocheca to make it 2-2. The Aigles took a 3-2 lead in the fourth, but Wright responded with a solo home run to tie the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth. Once again in the eighth, Trois-Rivières was able to give itself a one-run lead to keep the pressure on Ottawa. In the bottom of the inning with two outs, C Michael Fuhrman crushed a go-ahead two-run blast to left field to give the Titans their first lead at 5-4. The Aigles were not able to respond against RHP Matt Dallas, who earned his first save of the year after closing things out in the ninth. LHP Matt Voelker took the win for Ottawa out of the bullpen, while RHP Sam Poliquin took the loss after giving up the go-ahead homer.

The Titans will go for the series win against the Aigles on Saturday in Ottawa. First pitch is at 6:00 PM EDT.

BOULDERS HANG ON TO BEAT KNOCKOUTS

BROCKTON, MA - The New York Boulders took the first game against the New England Knockouts, by a final score of 7-6.

The Boulders (9-3) fended off a late comeback effort from the Knockouts (4-7), and have won seven of their last eight games. The Boulders took the lead in the first and would balloon their lead to 4-0 off a home run from LF David Vinsky in the third. The Knockouts would get one run back in the bottom of the inning, but New York would add another two runs in the fourth off a two-run single from CF Isaac Bellony to make it 6-1. Bellony would add another RBI in the sixth to make the lead 7-2. New England made things interesting with a two-run home run in the sixth, and then a two-run triple in the eighth to cut the New York lead to 7-6. RHP Dylan Smith was able to shut things down in the ninth for New York as he picked up his second save. RHP Garrett Cooper earned the win for the Boulders while Liam O'Sullivan took the loss for New England, despite pitching a complete game.

The Boulders will look to take the series at Campanelli Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is at 6:30 PM EDT.

MINERS TAKE LEAD LATE TO BEAT JACKALS

PATERSON, NJ - The Sussex County Miners defeated the New Jersey Jackals 8-7 on Friday.

The Miners (6-8) took advantage of five errors by the Jackals (5-7) to take the opener at Yogi Berra Stadium. The Miners opened the scoring on an RBI groundout in the first inning from 2B Cory Acton. The Jackals tied the game in the bottom half of the inning on a steal of home and then took the lead on a two-run homer. New Jersey tacked on two more runs to make it 5-1 after the second inning. The Miners started to dig their way out, scoring twice in the third inning to cut their deficit to 5-3. The Jackals pushed across two more runs in the sixth to put their lead at 7-3. The Miners would then begin their comeback effort in an off-beat way; 1B Oraj Anu struck out in the seventh but a runner came in to score from second on an error by the New Jersey catcher. After getting the lead down to one thanks to a three-run seventh, Anu put the ball in play and brought in another run on another error from the Jackals in the eighth. Acton, who was able to walk earlier in the inning, would later come around to score on a passed ball, giving the Miners an 8-7 lead. RHP Tyler Luneke earned the win for Sussex County out of the bullpen, while RHP Robbie Hitt earned his second save. RHP Mike DeSanti got the loss for New Jersey.

The Miners and Jackals will play the second game of their series on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM EDT.

OTTERS OFFENSE BURIES Y'ALLS IN OPENER

FLORENCE, KY - The Evansville Otters tallied 15 hits in a 15-9 win over the Florence Y'alls on Friday.

The Otters (4-9) took the opener on the road against the Y'alls (4-7), scoring 10 runs before Florence was able to get its first. After scoring one in the top of the first, the Otters' offense exploded for eight runs in the second. SS Riley Delgado started off the onslaught by working a bases-loaded walk. CF Blake Mozely followed with a two-run double while the lineup turned over a time and a half to give Delgado another chance to hit with the bases loaded. The Evansville shortstop drove in another run on an error, making it 9-0 Otters. DH Anthony Calarco added to the lead with an RBI single in the third to make it 10-0. Florence was able to put together a few strong innings of their own, cutting the score down to 10-8 heading into the sixth. Both teams exchanged a run between the sixth and seventh before the Evansville offense went on another run to put the game away. Calarco and Mozley both drove in three runs, while 1B David Mendham had four hits and two RBIs. RHP Pat Miner took the victory for the Otters in relief while RHP Josh Hudgins earned the loss.

The Otters and Y'alls will play the second game of their weekend series on Saturday at Thomas More Stadium. First pitch is at 6:36 PM EDT.

