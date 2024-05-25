Wild Things' Win Streak Ends in Shutout Defeat

May 25, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things faced the Gateway Grizzlies in game two of a three game series, where the Things took home a 4-1 win in the first game. In this game, the Grizzlies showed a dominant pitching and defensive performance that snapped the nine-game winning streak of the Wild Things with a score of 2-0.

On the mound to start for the Grizzlies was Teague Conrad, who came into the game after debuting as a pro with four scoreless innings last weekend. Teague would strike out six Wild Things batters in 5.1 innings pitched, walk three, and allow no runs off two hits.

For the Wild Things, Zach Kirby started on the bump. Kirby struck out four Grizzlies' batters, walked two through six innings pitched, and allowed seven hits and two runs.

Through the first two innings, it was a pitcher's duel, with only one hit by either squad, but the Grizzlies would take a two-run lead in the top of the third inning with an RBI triple to deep right center by right-fielder Andrew Moritz, who brought in Abdiel Diaz, followed by an RBI single by Gabe Holt.

The Wild Things offense started sluggish and finished that way. They only had two hits the entire game and got four walks. The Wild Things struck out 14 times, including five times in the last two innings.

The Wild Things are now 9-4, which means they are still tied for first with Schaumburg in the West, the position they started the day in.

The Wild Things will face the Grizzlies in the series finale tomorrow to decide the winner of this series. The first pitch will be at 5:35 p.m. on a Blueprints Kids Eat Free Sunday. It's also Mascot-A-Palooza with the first 250 kids receiving a Wild Thing and Smiley activity book, presented by Eatn' Park.

